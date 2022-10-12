Edit source details

The Sourcing Kit main page has a list of all the import jobs and sources you have defined. This is where you can edit details for your sources or abort running import jobs.

​​ Source details

You can learn more about your sources by selecting the Sources tab on the Sourcing Kit dashboard. Use this option to rename or delete your sources.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Go to Images > Sourcing Kit. Select Sources and choose the source you want to change. In this page you have the option to rename or delete your source. Select Rename source or Delete source depending on what you want to do.

​​ Abort import jobs

While Cloudflare Images is still running a job to import images into your account, you can abort it before it finishes.