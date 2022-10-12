Amazon S3 credentials

To migrate images from Amazon S3, Sourcing Kit requires access permissions to your bucket. While you can use any AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) user credentials with the correct permissions to create a Sourcing Kit source, Cloudflare recommends that you create a user with a narrow set of permissions.

To create the correct Sourcing Kit permissions:

Log in to your AWS IAM account. Create a policy with the following format (replace <BUCKET_NAME> with the bucket you want to grant access to): { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3:Get*" , "s3:List*" ] , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:s3:::<BUCKET_NAME>" , "arn:aws:s3:::<BUCKET_NAME>/*" ] } ] } Next, create a new user and attach the created policy to that user.

You can now use both the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key to create a new source in Sourcing Kit. Refer to Enable Sourcing Kit to learn more.