Sourcing Kit Beta

With Sourcing Kit you can define one or multiple repositories of images to bulk import from Amazon S3. Once you have these set up, you can reuse those sources and import only new images to your Cloudflare Images account. This helps you make sure that only usable images are imported, and skip any other objects or files that might exist in that source.

Sourcing Kit also lets you target paths, define prefixes for imported images, and obtain error logs for bulk operations.