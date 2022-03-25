Cloudflare Docs
Serve private images using signed URL tokens

If an image is marked to require a signed URL, it cannot be accessed without a token unless it is being requested for a Variant that is set to always allow public access.

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
  2. Click Images > Keys.
  3. Copy your key and use it to generate an expiring tokenized URL. Here is an example Worker script that takes in a regular URL without a signed token and returns a tokenized URL that expires after one day. You can, however, set this expiration period to whatever you need, by changing the const EXPIRATION value.
    const KEY = 'YOUR_KEY_FROM_IMAGES_DASHBOARD';

    const EXPIRATION = 60 * 60 * 24; // 1 day

    

    const bufferToHex = buffer =>
      [...new Uint8Array(buffer)].map(x => x.toString(16).padStart(2, '0')).join('');

    

    async function generateSignedUrl(url) {
      // `url` is a full imagedelivery.net URL
      // e.g. https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile
    

      const encoder = new TextEncoder();
      const secretKeyData = encoder.encode(KEY);
      const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey(
        'raw',
        secretKeyData,
        { name: 'HMAC', hash: 'SHA-256' },
        false,
        ['sign']
      );
    

      // Attach the expiration value to the `url`
      const expiry = Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) + EXPIRATION;
      url.searchParams.set('exp', expiry);
      // `url` now looks like
      // https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275
    

      const stringToSign = url.pathname + '?' + url.searchParams.toString();
      // for example, /cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275
    

      // Generate the signature
      const mac = await crypto.subtle.sign('HMAC', key, encoder.encode(stringToSign));
      const sig = bufferToHex(new Uint8Array(mac).buffer);
    

      // And attach it to the `url`
      url.searchParams.set('sig', sig);
    

      return new Response(url);

    }

    

    addEventListener('fetch', event => {
      const url = new URL(event.request.url);
      const imageDeliveryURL = new URL(
        url.pathname.slice(1).replace('https:/imagedelivery.net', 'https://imagedelivery.net')
      );
      event.respondWith(generateSignedUrl(imageDeliveryURL));

    });