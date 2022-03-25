Serve private images using signed URL tokens
If an image is marked to require a signed URL, it cannot be accessed without a token unless it is being requested for a Variant that is set to always allow public access.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
- Click Images > Keys.
- Copy your key and use it to generate an expiring tokenized URL. Here is an example Worker script that takes in a regular URL without a signed token and returns a tokenized URL that expires after one day. You can, however, set this expiration period to whatever you need, by changing the
const EXPIRATIONvalue.const KEY = 'YOUR_KEY_FROM_IMAGES_DASHBOARD';const EXPIRATION = 60 * 60 * 24; // 1 dayconst bufferToHex = buffer =>[...new Uint8Array(buffer)].map(x => x.toString(16).padStart(2, '0')).join('');async function generateSignedUrl(url) {// `url` is a full imagedelivery.net URL// e.g. https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobileconst encoder = new TextEncoder();const secretKeyData = encoder.encode(KEY);const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey('raw',secretKeyData,{ name: 'HMAC', hash: 'SHA-256' },false,['sign']);// Attach the expiration value to the `url`const expiry = Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) + EXPIRATION;url.searchParams.set('exp', expiry);// `url` now looks like// https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275const stringToSign = url.pathname + '?' + url.searchParams.toString();// for example, /cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275// Generate the signatureconst mac = await crypto.subtle.sign('HMAC', key, encoder.encode(stringToSign));const sig = bufferToHex(new Uint8Array(mac).buffer);// And attach it to the `url`url.searchParams.set('sig', sig);return new Response(url);}addEventListener('fetch', event => {const url = new URL(event.request.url);const imageDeliveryURL = new URL(url.pathname.slice(1).replace('https:/imagedelivery.net', 'https://imagedelivery.net'));event.respondWith(generateSignedUrl(imageDeliveryURL));});