Serve private images using signed URL tokens

If an image is marked to require a signed URL, it cannot be accessed without a token unless it is being requested for a Variant that is set to always allow public access.

To get started, get the default Key from your Images Dashboard:

Next, use the key to generate an expiring tokenized URL. Here is an example Worker script that takes in a regular URL without a signed token and returns a tokenized URL that expires after 1 day: