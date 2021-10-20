Skip to content
Serve private images using signed URL tokens

If an image is marked to require a signed URL, it cannot be accessed without a token unless it is being requested for a Variant that is set to always allow public access.

To get started, get the default Key from your Images Dashboard:

Screenshot of the keys page on the Cloudflare Images dashboard

Next, use the key to generate an expiring tokenized URL. Here is an example Worker script that takes in a regular URL without a signed token and returns a tokenized URL that expires after 1 day:

const KEY = "YOUR_KEY_FROM_IMAGES_DASHBOARD";
const EXPIRATION = 60 * 60 * 24; // 1 day


const bufferToHex = (buffer) =>
  [...new Uint8Array(buffer)]
    .map((x) => x.toString(16).padStart(2, "0"))
    .join("");


async function generateSignedUrl(url) {
  // `url` is a full imagedelivery.net URL
  // e.g. https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile


  const encoder = new TextEncoder();
  const secretKeyData = encoder.encode(KEY);
  const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey(
    "raw",
    secretKeyData,
    { name: "HMAC", hash: "SHA-256" },
    false,
    ["sign"]
  );


  // Attach the expiration value to the `url`
  const expiry = Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) + EXPIRATION;
  url.searchParams.set("exp", expiry);
  // `url` now looks like
  // https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275


  const stringToSign = url.pathname + "?" + url.searchParams.toString();
  // e.g. /cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275


  // Generate the signature
  const mac = await crypto.subtle.sign(
    "HMAC",
    key,
    encoder.encode(stringToSign)
  );
  const sig = bufferToHex(new Uint8Array(mac).buffer);


  // And attach it to the `url`
  url.searchParams.set("sig", sig);


  return new Response(url);
}


addEventListener("fetch", (event) => {
  const url = new URL(event.request.url);
  const imageDeliveryURL = new URL(
    url.pathname
      .slice(1)
      .replace("https:/imagedelivery.net", "https://imagedelivery.net")
  );
  event.respondWith(generateSignedUrl(imageDeliveryURL));
});