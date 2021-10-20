Serve private images using signed URL tokens
If an image is marked to require a signed URL, it cannot be accessed without a token unless it is being requested for a Variant that is set to always allow public access.
To get started, get the default Key from your Images Dashboard:
Next, use the key to generate an expiring tokenized URL. Here is an example Worker script that takes in a regular URL without a signed token and returns a tokenized URL that expires after 1 day:
const KEY = "YOUR_KEY_FROM_IMAGES_DASHBOARD";const EXPIRATION = 60 * 60 * 24; // 1 day
const bufferToHex = (buffer) => [...new Uint8Array(buffer)] .map((x) => x.toString(16).padStart(2, "0")) .join("");
async function generateSignedUrl(url) { // `url` is a full imagedelivery.net URL // e.g. https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile
const encoder = new TextEncoder(); const secretKeyData = encoder.encode(KEY); const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey( "raw", secretKeyData, { name: "HMAC", hash: "SHA-256" }, false, ["sign"] );
// Attach the expiration value to the `url` const expiry = Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) + EXPIRATION; url.searchParams.set("exp", expiry); // `url` now looks like // https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275
const stringToSign = url.pathname + "?" + url.searchParams.toString(); // e.g. /cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275
// Generate the signature const mac = await crypto.subtle.sign( "HMAC", key, encoder.encode(stringToSign) ); const sig = bufferToHex(new Uint8Array(mac).buffer);
// And attach it to the `url` url.searchParams.set("sig", sig);
return new Response(url);}
addEventListener("fetch", (event) => { const url = new URL(event.request.url); const imageDeliveryURL = new URL( url.pathname .slice(1) .replace("https:/imagedelivery.net", "https://imagedelivery.net") ); event.respondWith(generateSignedUrl(imageDeliveryURL));});