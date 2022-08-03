Serve images from custom domains

Image delivery is supported from all customer domains under the same Cloudflare account. To serve images through custom domains, an image URL should be adjusted to the following format:

https://example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/<IMAGE_ID>/<VARIANT_NAME>

Example with a custom domain:

https://example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA/083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/public

In this example, <ACCOUNT_HASH> , <IMAGE_ID> and <VARIANT_NAME> are the same, but the hostname and prefix path is different: