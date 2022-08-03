Serve images from custom domains
Image delivery is supported from all customer domains under the same Cloudflare account. To serve images through custom domains, an image URL should be adjusted to the following format:
https://example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/<IMAGE_ID>/<VARIANT_NAME>
Example with a custom domain:
https://example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA/083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/public
In this example,
<ACCOUNT_HASH>,
<IMAGE_ID> and
<VARIANT_NAME> are the same, but the hostname and prefix path is different:
example.com: Cloudflare proxied domain under the same account as the Cloudflare Images.
/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery: Path to trigger
cdn-cgiimage proxy.
ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA: The Images account hash.
083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00: The image ID.
public: The variant name.