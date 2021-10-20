Serve images

To serve images uploaded to Cloudflare Images, you need three pieces of information:

Your Images account hash. Image ID. Variant name.

Assuming you have at least one image uploaded to Images, you will find the basic URL format on your Images Dashboard:

A typical Image Delivery URL looks like this:

https://imagedelivery.net/ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_OWA/:image_id/:variant_name

In this example, ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_OWA is your Images account hash. You simply need to replace :image_id and :variant_name to begin serving images. Here is an example of a fully formed Images URL look:

https://imagedelivery.net/ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA/083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/public

In this example:

ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA is the Images account hash.

is the Images account hash. 083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00 is the image id.

is the image id. public is the variant name.

When a client requests an image, Cloudflare Images will pick the optimal format between WebP, PNG, JPEG and GIF. The format served to the eyeball is determined by client headers and the image type.