Delete variants

You can delete variants via the Images dashboard or via API. Warning Deleting a variant is a global action that will affect other images that contain that variant.

​​ Delete a variant using the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Click Images > Variants. Find the variant you want to remove and click Delete.

Note You cannot delete the public variant.

​​ Delete a variant using the API

For detailed information on using the API, refer to the API endpoint External link icon Open external link documentation.

The following example deletes a variant through an API call:

curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/account/ < ACCOUNT_ID > /images/v1/variants/ < VARIANT_NAME > \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer :token'

You will receive a response similar to this: