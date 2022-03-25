Delete variants
You can delete variants via the Images dashboard or via API.
Delete a variant using the dashboard
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Click Images > Variants.
- Find the variant you want to remove and click Delete.
Delete a variant using the API
For detailed information on using the API, refer to the API endpoint documentation.
The following example deletes a variant through an API call:
curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/account/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1/variants/<VARIANT_NAME> \--header 'Authorization: Bearer :token'
You will receive a response similar to this:
{ "result": {}, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}