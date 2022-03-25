Delete images

You can delete an image from the Cloudflare Images storage using the dashboard or the API.

​​ Delete an image using the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Click Images. Find the image you want to remove and click Delete.

​​ Delete an image using the API

For detailed information on using the API, refer to the API endpoint External link icon Open external link documentation.

Here is an example of how to delete an image through an API call:

curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ < ACCOUNT_ID > /images/v1/ < IMAGE_ID > \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer :token'

You will receive a response similar to this: