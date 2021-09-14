Cloudflare Images

Cloudflare Images lets you set up an image pipeline in minutes. Build a scalable image pipeline to store, resize, optimize and deliver images in a fast and secure manner.

To get started with Cloudflare Images, visit the Images dashboard in your Cloudflare account or sign up External link icon Open external link.

Images you upload to Cloudflare Images are not attached to any domain in your Cloudflare account and you do not need a domain on Cloudflare to use the Cloudflare Images product.

​ Making your first API request

Once you have an Images subscription, to make your first request to the Images API, you must obtain these pieces of information:

Your Cloudflare Account ID.

Your Global API Key or API Token.

Once you have this information, we are ready to upload our first image to Cloudflare Images using the API:

curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_tag/images/v1 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer :token' \ --form file = @./triceratops.jpeg

A successful response will look similar to this: