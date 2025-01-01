Using D1 Read Replication for your e-commerce website

D1 Read Replication is a feature that allows you to replicate your D1 database to multiple regions. This is useful for your e-commerce website, as it reduces read latencies and improves read throughput. In this tutorial, you will learn how to use D1 read replication for your e-commerce website.

While this tutorial uses a fictional e-commerce website, the principles can be applied to any use-case that requires low read latencies and scaling reads, such as a news website, a social media platform, or a marketing website.

Quick start

If you want to skip the steps and get started quickly, click on the below button:

This will create a repository in your GitHub account and deploy the application to Cloudflare Workers. It will also create and bind a D1 database, create the required tables, add some sample data. During deployment, tick the Enable read replication box to activate read replication.

You can then visit the deployed application.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

Step 1: Create a Workers project

Create a new Workers project by running the following command:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- fast-commerce Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest fast-commerce Terminal window yarn create cloudflare fast-commerce

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World Starter .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker + Assets .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

For creating the API routes, you will use Hono ↗. You need to install Hono by running the following command:

Terminal window npm install hono

The above step creates a new Workers project with a default frontend and installs Hono. You will update the frontend to list the products. You will also add a new page to the frontend to display a single product.

Navigate to the newly created Worker project folder.

Terminal window cd fast-commerce

Update the public/index.html file to list the products. Use the below code as a reference.

public/index.html <! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> < title > E-commerce Store </ title > < style > * { margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; box-sizing : border-box ; font-family : Arial , sans-serif ; } body { background-color : #f9fafb; min-height : 100vh ; display : flex ; flex-direction : column ; } header { background-color : white ; padding : 1rem 2rem ; display : flex ; justify-content : space-between ; align-items : center ; border-bottom : 1px solid #e5e7eb; } . store-title { font-weight : bold ; font-size : 1.25rem ; } . cart-button { padding : 0.5rem 1rem ; cursor : pointer ; background : none ; border : none ; } . products-grid { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( auto-fill , minmax ( 250px , 1fr )); gap : 1.5rem ; padding : 2rem ; } . product-card { background-color : white ; border-radius : 0.5rem ; overflow : hidden ; box-shadow : 0 1px 3px rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.1 ); } . product-info { padding : 1rem ; } . product-title { font-size : 1.125rem ; font-weight : 600 ; margin-bottom : 0.5rem ; } . product-description { color : #4b5563; font-size : 0.875rem ; margin-bottom : 1rem ; } . product-price { font-size : 1.25rem ; font-weight : bold ; margin-bottom : 0.5rem ; } . product-stock { color : #4b5563; font-size : 0.875rem ; margin-bottom : 1rem ; } . view-details-btn { display : block ; width : 100% ; padding : 0.5rem 0 ; background-color : #2563eb; color : white ; border : none ; border-radius : 0.375rem ; cursor : pointer ; text-align : center ; text-decoration : none ; font-size : 0.875rem ; } . view-details-btn : hover { background-color : #1d4ed8; } footer { background-color : white ; padding : 1rem 2rem ; text-align : center ; border-top : 1px solid #e5e7eb; color : #4b5563; font-size : 0.875rem ; } /* Basic Responsiveness */ @ media ( max-width : 768px ) { . products-grid { grid-template-columns : repeat ( auto-fill , minmax ( 200px , 1fr )); } } @ media ( max-width : 480px ) { . products-grid { grid-template-columns : 1fr ; } } </ style > </ head > < body > < header > < h1 class = "store-title" > E-commerce Store </ h1 > < button class = "cart-button" > Cart </ button > </ header > < main class = "products-grid" id = "products-container" > <!-- Products will be loaded here by JavaScript --> </ main > < footer > < p > © 2025 E-commerce Store. All rights reserved. </ p > </ footer > < script > document . addEventListener ( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => { let products = [] ; let d1Duration , queryDuration = 0 ; let dbLocation ; let isPrimary = true ; // Function to create product HTML function createProductCard ( product ) { return ` <div class="product-card" data-category=" ${ product . category } "> <div class="product-info"> <h3 class="product-title"> ${ product . name } </h3> <p class="product-description"> ${ product . description } </p> <p class="product-price">$ ${ product . price . toFixed ( 2 ) } </p> <p class="product-stock"> ${ product . inventory } in stock</p> <a href="product-details.html?id= ${ product . id } " class="view-details-btn">View Details</a> </div> </div> ` ; } // Function to render content function renderContent () { try { const productsContainer = document . getElementById ( 'products-container' ) ; if ( ! productsContainer ) return ; productsContainer . innerHTML = '' ; products . forEach ( ( product ) => { productsContainer . innerHTML += createProductCard ( product ) ; } ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'Error rendering content:' , error ) ; } } // Fetch products fetch ( '/api/products' ) . then ( ( response ) => response . json ()) . then ( ( data ) => { products = data ; renderContent () ; } ) . catch ( ( error ) => console . error ( 'Error fetching products:' , error )) ; } ) ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

Create a new public/product-details.html file to display a single product.

public/product-details.html <! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> < title > Product Details - E-commerce Store </ title > < style > * { margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; box-sizing : border-box ; font-family : Arial , sans-serif ; } body { background-color : #f9fafb; min-height : 100vh ; display : flex ; flex-direction : column ; } header { background-color : white ; padding : 1rem 2rem ; display : flex ; justify-content : space-between ; align-items : center ; border-bottom : 1px solid #e5e7eb; } . store-title { font-weight : bold ; font-size : 1.25rem ; text-decoration : none ; color : black ; } . cart-button { padding : 0.5rem 1rem ; cursor : pointer ; background : none ; border : none ; } . product-container { max-width : 800px ; margin : 2rem auto ; background-color : white ; border-radius : 0.5rem ; box-shadow : 0 1px 3px rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.1 ); padding : 2rem ; } . product-title { font-size : 1.875rem ; font-weight : bold ; margin-bottom : 0.5rem ; } . product-description { color : #4b5563; margin-bottom : 1.5rem ; } . product-price { font-size : 1.875rem ; font-weight : bold ; margin-bottom : 0.5rem ; } . product-stock { font-size : 0.875rem ; color : #4b5563; text-align : right ; } . add-to-cart-btn { display : block ; width : 100% ; padding : 0.75rem ; background-color : #2563eb; color : white ; border : none ; border-radius : 0.375rem ; cursor : pointer ; text-align : center ; font-size : 1rem ; margin-top : 1.5rem ; } . add-to-cart-btn : hover { background-color : #1d4ed8; } . price-stock-container { display : flex ; justify-content : space-between ; align-items : center ; margin-bottom : 1rem ; } footer { background-color : white ; padding : 1rem 2rem ; text-align : center ; border-top : 1px solid #e5e7eb; color : #4b5563; font-size : 0.875rem ; margin-top : auto ; } /* Back button */ . back-button { display : inline-block ; margin-bottom : 1.5rem ; color : #2563eb; text-decoration : none ; font-size : 0.875rem ; } . back-button : hover { text-decoration : underline ; } /* Notification */ . notification { position : fixed ; top : 1rem ; right : 1rem ; background-color : #10b981; color : white ; padding : 0.75rem 1rem ; border-radius : 0.375rem ; box-shadow : 0 2px 5px rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.2 ); transform : translateX ( 150% ); transition : transform 0.3s ease ; } . notification . show { transform : translateX ( 0 ); } </ style > </ head > < body > < header > < a href = "index.html" class = "store-title" > E-commerce Store </ a > < button class = "cart-button" > Cart </ button > </ header > < main class = "product-container" > < a href = "index.html" class = "back-button" > ← Back to products </ a > < h1 class = "product-title" id = "product-title" > Product Name </ h1 > < p class = "product-description" id = "product-description" > Product description goes here. </ p > < div class = "price-stock-container" > < p class = "product-price" id = "product-price" > $0.00 </ p > < p class = "product-stock" id = "product-stock" > 0 in stock </ p > </ div > < button class = "add-to-cart-btn" id = "add-to-cart" > Add to Cart </ button > </ main > < div class = "notification" id = "notification" > Added to cart! </ div > < footer > < p > © 2025 E-commerce Store. All rights reserved. </ p > </ footer > < script > // Get query parameter from URL const url = new URL ( window . location . href ) ; const searchParams = new URLSearchParams ( url . search ) ; const productId = searchParams . get ( 'id' ) ; // Fetch product details fetch ( `/api/products/ ${ productId } ` ) . then ( ( response ) => response . json ()) . then ( ( product ) => displayContent ( product )) . catch ( ( error ) => console . error ( 'Error fetching product details:' , error )) ; // Function to display product details function displayContent ( product ) { document . title = ` ${ product [ 0 ] . name } - E-commerce Store` ; document . getElementById ( 'product-title' ) . textContent = product [ 0 ] . name ; document . getElementById ( 'product-description' ) . textContent = product [ 0 ] . description ; document . getElementById ( 'product-price' ) . textContent = `$ ${ product [ 0 ] . price . toFixed ( 2 ) } ` ; document . getElementById ( 'product-stock' ) . textContent = ` ${ product [ 0 ] . inventory } in stock` ; } </ script > </ body > </ html >

You now have a frontend that lists products and displays a single product. However, the frontend is not yet connected to the D1 database. If you start the development server now, you will see no products. In the next steps, you will create a D1 database and create APIs to fetch products and display them on the frontend.

Step 3: Create a D1 database and enable read replication

Create a new D1 database by running the following command:

Terminal window npx wrangler d1 create fast-commerce

Add the D1 bindings returned in the terminal to the wrangler file:

Run the following command to update the Env interface in the worker-congifuration.d.ts file.

Terminal window npm run cf-typegen

Next, enable read replication for the D1 database. Navigate to Workers & Pages > D1 ↗, then select an existing database > Settings > Enable Read Replication.

Step 4: Create the API routes

Update the src/index.ts file to import the Hono library and create the API routes.

import { Hono } from 'hono' ; // Set db session bookmark in the cookie import { getCookie , setCookie } from 'hono/cookie' ; const app = new Hono <{ Bindings : Env }> () ; // Get all products app . get ( '/api/products' , async ( c ) => { return c . json ( { message : 'get list of products' } ) ; } ) ; // Get a single product app . get ( '/api/products/:id' , async ( c ) => { return c . json ( { message : 'get a single product' } ) ; } ) ; // Upsert a product app . post ( '/api/product' , async ( c ) => { return c . json ( { message : 'create or update a product' } ) ; } ) ; export default app ;

The above code creates three API routes:

GET /api/products : Returns a list of products.

: Returns a list of products. GET /api/products/:id : Returns a single product.

: Returns a single product. POST /api/product : Creates or updates a product.

However, the API routes are not connected to the D1 database yet. In the next steps, you will create a products table in the D1 database, and update the API routes to connect to the D1 database.

Step 5: Create local D1 database schema

Create a products table in the D1 database by running the following command:

Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute fast-commerce --command "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS products (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, name TEXT NOT NULL, description TEXT, price DECIMAL(10, 2) NOT NULL, inventory INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0, category TEXT NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, last_updated TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP)"

Next, create an index on the products table by running the following command:

Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute fast-commerce --command "CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_products_id ON products (id)"

For development purposes, you can also execute the insert statements on the local D1 database by running the following command:

Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute fast-commerce --command "INSERT INTO products (id, name, description, price, inventory, category) VALUES (1, 'Fast Ergonomic Chair', 'A comfortable chair for your home or office', 100.00, 10, 'Furniture'), (2, 'Fast Organic Cotton T-shirt', 'A comfortable t-shirt for your home or office', 20.00, 100, 'Clothing'), (3, 'Fast Wooden Desk', 'A wooden desk for your home or office', 150.00, 5, 'Furniture'), (4, 'Fast Leather Sofa', 'A leather sofa for your home or office', 300.00, 3, 'Furniture'), (5, 'Fast Organic Cotton T-shirt', 'A comfortable t-shirt for your home or office', 20.00, 100, 'Clothing')"

Update the API routes to connect to the D1 database.

1. POST /api/product

app . post ( '/api/product' , async ( c ) => { const product = await c . req . json () ; if ( ! product ) { return c . json ( { message : 'No data passed' }, 400 ) ; } const db = c . env . DB ; const session = db . withSession ( 'first-primary' ) ; const { id } = product ; try { // Check if the product exists const { results } = await session . prepare ( 'SELECT * FROM products where id = ?' ) . bind ( id ) . run () ; if ( results . length === 0 ) { const fields = [ ... Object . keys ( product )] ; const values = [ ... Object . values ( product )] ; // Insert the product await session . prepare ( `INSERT INTO products ( ${ fields . join ( ', ' ) } ) VALUES ( ${ fields . map ( () => '?' ) . join ( ', ' ) } )` ) . bind ( ... values ) . run () ; const latestBookmark = session . getBookmark () ; latestBookmark && setCookie ( c , 'product_bookmark' , latestBookmark , { maxAge : 60 * 60 , // 1 hour } ) ; return c . json ( { message : 'Product inserted' } ) ; } // Update the product const updates = Object . entries ( product ) . filter ( ([ _ , value ]) => value !== undefined ) . map ( ([ key , _ ]) => ` ${ key } = ?` ) . join ( ', ' ) ; if ( ! updates ) { throw new Error ( 'No valid fields to update' ) ; } const values = Object . entries ( product ) . filter ( ([ _ , value ]) => value !== undefined ) . map ( ([ _ , value ]) => value ) ; await session . prepare ( `UPDATE products SET ${ updates } WHERE id = ?` ) . bind ( ... [ ... values , id ]) . run () ; const latestBookmark = session . getBookmark () ; latestBookmark && setCookie ( c , 'product_bookmark' , latestBookmark , { maxAge : 60 * 60 , // 1 hour } ) ; return c . json ( { message : 'Product updated' } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( e ) ; return c . json ( { message : 'Error upserting product' }, 500 ) ; } } ) ;

In the above code:

You get the product data from the request body.

You then check if the product exists in the database. If it does, you update the product. If it doesn't, you insert the product.

You then set the bookmark in the cookie.

Finally, you return the response.

Since you want to start the session with the latest data, you use the first-primary constraint. Even if you use the first-unconstrained constraint or pass a bookmark, the write request will always be routed to the primary database.

The bookmark set in the cookie can be used to guarantee that a new session reads a database version that is at least as up-to-date as the provided bookmark.

If you are using an external platform to manage your products, you can connect this API to the external platform, such that, when a product is created or updated in the external platform, the D1 database automatically updates the product details.

2. GET /api/products

app . get ( '/api/products' , async ( c ) => { const db = c . env . DB ; // Get bookmark from the cookie const bookmark = getCookie ( c , 'product_bookmark' ) || 'first-unconstrained' ; const session = db . withSession ( bookmark ) ; try { const { results } = await session . prepare ( 'SELECT * FROM products' ) . all () ; const latestBookmark = session . getBookmark () ; // Set the bookmark in the cookie latestBookmark && setCookie ( c , 'product_bookmark' , latestBookmark , { maxAge : 60 * 60 , // 1 hour } ) ; return c . json ( results ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( e ) ; return c . json ([]) ; } } ) ;

In the above code:

You get the database session bookmark from the cookie. If the bookmark is not set, you use the first-unconstrained constraint.

You then create a database session with the bookmark.

You fetch all the products from the database and get the latest bookmark.

You then set this bookmark in the cookie.

Finally, you return the results.

3. GET /api/products/:id

app . get ( '/api/products/:id' , async ( c ) => { const id = c . req . param ( 'id' ) ; if ( ! id ) { return c . json ( { message : 'Invalid id' }, 400 ) ; } const db = c . env . DB ; // Get bookmark from the cookie const bookmark = getCookie ( c , 'product_bookmark' ) || 'first-unconstrained' ; const session = db . withSession ( bookmark ) ; try { const { results } = await session . prepare ( 'SELECT * FROM products where id = ?' ) . bind ( id ) . run () ; const latestBookmark = session . getBookmark () ; // Set the bookmark in the cookie latestBookmark && setCookie ( c , 'product_bookmark' , latestBookmark , { maxAge : 60 * 60 , // 1 hour } ) ; console . log ( results ) ; return c . json ( results ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( e ) ; return c . json ([]) ; } } ) ;

In the above code:

You get the product ID from the request parameters.

You then create a database session with the bookmark.

You fetch the product from the database and get the latest bookmark.

You then set this bookmark in the cookie.

Finally, you return the results.

Step 7: Test the application

You have now updated the API routes to connect to the D1 database. You can now test the application by starting the development server and navigating to the frontend.

Terminal window npm run dev

Navigate to `http://localhost:8787 ↗. You should see the products listed. Click on a product to view the product details.

To insert a new product, use the following command (while the development server is running):

Terminal window curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/api/product \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"id": 6, "name": "Fast Computer", "description": "A computer for your home or office", "price": 1000.00, "inventory": 10, "category": "Electronics"}'

Navigate to http://localhost:8787/product-details?id=6 . You should see the new product.

Update the product using the following command, and navigate to http://localhost:8787/product-details?id=6 again. You will see the updated product.

Terminal window curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/api/product \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"id": 6, "name": "Fast Computer", "description": "A computer for your home or office", "price": 1050.00, "inventory": 10, "category": "Electronics"}'

Note Read replication is only used when the application has been deployed. D1 does not create read replicas when you develop locally. To test it locally, you can start the development server with the --remote flag.

Step 8: Deploy the application

Since the database you used in the previous steps is local, you need to create the products table in the remote database. Execute the following D1 commands to create the products table in the remote database.

Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute fast-commerce --remote --command "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS products (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, name TEXT NOT NULL, description TEXT, price DECIMAL(10, 2) NOT NULL, inventory INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0, category TEXT NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, last_updated TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP)"

Next, create an index on the products table by running the following command:

Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute fast-commerce --remote --command "CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_products_id ON products (id)"

Optionally, you can insert the products into the remote database by running the following command:

Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute fast-commerce --remote --command "INSERT INTO products (id, name, description, price, inventory, category) VALUES (1, 'Fast Ergonomic Chair', 'A comfortable chair for your home or office', 100.00, 10, 'Furniture'), (2, 'Fast Organic Cotton T-shirt', 'A comfortable t-shirt for your home or office', 20.00, 100, 'Clothing'), (3, 'Fast Wooden Desk', 'A wooden desk for your home or office', 150.00, 5, 'Furniture'), (4, 'Fast Leather Sofa', 'A leather sofa for your home or office', 300.00, 3, 'Furniture'), (5, 'Fast Organic Cotton T-shirt', 'A comfortable t-shirt for your home or office', 20.00, 100, 'Clothing')"

Now, you can deploy the application with the following command:

Terminal window npm run deploy

This will deploy the application to Workers and the D1 database will be replicated to the remote regions. If a user requests the application from any region, the request will be redirected to the nearest region where the database is replicated.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, you learned how to use D1 Read Replication for your e-commerce website. You created a D1 database and enabled read replication for it. You then created an API to create and update products in the database. You also learned how to use the bookmark to get the latest data from the database.

You then created the products table in the remote database and deployed the application.

You can use the same approach for your existing read heavy application to reduce read latencies and improve read throughput. If you are using an external platform to manage the content, you can connect the external platform to the D1 database, so that the content is automatically updated in the database.

You can find the complete code for this tutorial in the GitHub repository ↗.