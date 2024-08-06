SQL statements
Database statements
D1 supports a number of database-level statements that allow you to list tables, indexes, and inspect the schema for a given table or index.
You can execute any of these statements via the D1 console in the Cloudflare dashboard,
wrangler d1 execute, or with the D1 client API.
PRAGMA table_list
Lists the tables in the database. This includes the system tables maintained by D1.
┌────────┬────────────────────┬───────┬──────┬────┬────────┐│ schema │ name │ type │ ncol │ wr │ strict │├────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤│ main │ _cf_KV │ table │ 2 │ 1 │ 0 │├────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤│ main │ sqlite_schema │ table │ 5 │ 0 │ 0 │├────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤│ temp │ sqlite_temp_schema │ table │ 5 │ 0 │ 0 │└────────┴────────────────────┴───────┴──────┴────┴────────┘
PRAGMA table_info(TABLE_NAME)
Shows the schema (columns, types, null, default values) for the given
TABLE_NAME.
┌─────┬────────────────┬───────────────┬─────────┬────────────┬────┐│ cid │ name │ type │ notnull │ dflt_value │ pk │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 0 │ Id │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 1 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 1 │ CustomerId │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 2 │ EmployeeId │ INTEGER │ 1 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 3 │ OrderDate │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 4 │ RequiredDate │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 5 │ ShippedDate │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 6 │ ShipVia │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 7 │ Freight │ DECIMAL │ 1 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 8 │ ShipName │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 9 │ ShipAddress │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 10 │ ShipCity │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 11 │ ShipRegion │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 12 │ ShipPostalCode │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 13 │ ShipCountry │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │└─────┴────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────┴────────────┴────┘
PRAGMA table_xinfo(TABLE_NAME)
Similar to
PRAGMA table_info(TABLE_NAME) but also includes generated columns.
PRAGMA index_list(TABLE_NAME)
Show the indexes for the given
TABLE_NAME.
┌─────┬───────────────────┬────────┬────────┬─────────┐│ seq │ name │ unique │ origin │ partial │├─────┼───────────────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┤│ 0 │ idx_ordered_users │ 0 │ c │ 0 │└─────┴───────────────────┴────────┴────────┴─────────┘
PRAGMA index_info(INDEX_NAME)
Show the indexed column(s) for the given
INDEX_NAME.
┌───────┬─────┬────────────┐│ seqno │ cid │ name │├───────┼─────┼────────────┤│ 0 │ 2 │ created_at │└───────┴─────┴────────────┘
Query
sqlite_master
You can also query the
sqlite_master table to show all tables, indexes, and the original SQL used to generate them:
SELECT name, sql FROM sqlite_master
{ "name": "users", "sql": "CREATE TABLE users ( user_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, email_address TEXT, created_at INTEGER, deleted INTEGER, settings TEXT)" }, { "name": "idx_ordered_users", "sql": "CREATE INDEX idx_ordered_users ON users(created_at DESC)" }, { "name": "Order", "sql": "CREATE TABLE \"Order\" ( \"Id\" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, \"CustomerId\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"EmployeeId\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"OrderDate\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"RequiredDate\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShippedDate\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipVia\" INTEGER NULL, \"Freight\" DECIMAL NOT NULL, \"ShipName\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipAddress\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipCity\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipRegion\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipPostalCode\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipCountry\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL)" }, { "name": "Product", "sql": "CREATE TABLE \"Product\" ( \"Id\" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, \"ProductName\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"SupplierId\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"CategoryId\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"QuantityPerUnit\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"UnitPrice\" DECIMAL NOT NULL, \"UnitsInStock\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"UnitsOnOrder\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"ReorderLevel\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"Discontinued\" INTEGER NOT NULL)" }
PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = (on|off)
Allows you to defer the enforcement of foreign key constraints until the end of the current transaction. This can be useful during database migrations, as schema changes may temporarily violate constraints depending on order in which they are applied.
This does not disable foreign key enforcement outside of the current transaction: if you have not resolved outstanding foreign key violations at the end of your transaction, it will fail with a
FOREIGN KEY constraint failed error.
To defer foreign key enforcement, set
PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = on at the start of your transaction, or ahead of changes that would violate constraints:
-- Defer foreign key enforcement in this transaction.PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = on
-- Run your CREATE TABLE or ALTER TABLE / COLUMN statements
ALTER TABLE users ...
-- This is implicit if not set by the end of the transaction.PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = off
Refer to the foreign key documentation to learn more about how to work with foreign keys.
SQLite Extensions
D1 supports a subset of SQLite extensions for added functionality, including:
- FTS5 module for full-text search
