Database commands

D1 supports a number of database-level commands that allow you to list tables, indexes, and inspect the schema for a given table or index.

You can execute any of these commands via the D1 console in the Cloudflare dashboard, wrangler d1 execute , or with the D1 client API.

Lists the tables in the database. This includes the system tables maintained by D1.

┌────────┬────────────────────┬───────┬──────┬────┬────────┐ │ schema │ name │ type │ ncol │ wr │ strict │ ├────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ _cf_KV │ table │ 2 │ 1 │ 0 │ ├────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ sqlite_schema │ table │ 5 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ temp │ sqlite_temp_schema │ table │ 5 │ 0 │ 0 │ └────────┴────────────────────┴───────┴──────┴────┴────────┘

Shows the schema (columns, types, null, default values) for the given TABLE_NAME .

┌─────┬────────────────┬───────────────┬─────────┬────────────┬────┐ │ cid │ name │ type │ notnull │ dflt_value │ pk │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 0 │ Id │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 1 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 1 │ CustomerId │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 2 │ EmployeeId │ INTEGER │ 1 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 3 │ OrderDate │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 4 │ RequiredDate │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 5 │ ShippedDate │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 6 │ ShipVia │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 7 │ Freight │ DECIMAL │ 1 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 8 │ ShipName │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 9 │ ShipAddress │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 10 │ ShipCity │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 11 │ ShipRegion │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 12 │ ShipPostalCode │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 13 │ ShipCountry │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ └─────┴────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────┴────────────┴────┘

Similar to PRAGMA table_info(TABLE_NAME) but also includes generated columns.

Show the indexes for the given TABLE_NAME .

┌─────┬───────────────────┬────────┬────────┬─────────┐ │ seq │ name │ unique │ origin │ partial │ ├─────┼───────────────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ idx_ordered_users │ 0 │ c │ 0 │ └─────┴───────────────────┴────────┴────────┴─────────┘

Show the indexed column(s) for the given INDEX_NAME .

┌───────┬─────┬────────────┐ │ seqno │ cid │ name │ ├───────┼─────┼────────────┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ created_at │ └───────┴─────┴────────────┘

You can also query the sqlite_master table to show all tables, indexes, and the original SQL used to generate them:

SELECT name , sql FROM sqlite_master"

{ "name" : "users" , "sql" : "CREATE TABLE users ( user_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, email_address TEXT, created_at INTEGER, deleted INTEGER, settings TEXT)" } , { "name" : "idx_ordered_users" , "sql" : "CREATE INDEX idx_ordered_users ON users(created_at DESC)" } , { "name" : "Order" , "sql" : "CREATE TABLE \"Order\" ( \"Id\" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, \"CustomerId\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"EmployeeId\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"OrderDate\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"RequiredDate\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShippedDate\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipVia\" INTEGER NULL, \"Freight\" DECIMAL NOT NULL, \"ShipName\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipAddress\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipCity\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipRegion\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipPostalCode\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipCountry\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL)" } , { "name" : "Product" , "sql" : "CREATE TABLE \"Product\" ( \"Id\" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, \"ProductName\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"SupplierId\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"CategoryId\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"QuantityPerUnit\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"UnitPrice\" DECIMAL NOT NULL, \"UnitsInStock\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"UnitsOnOrder\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"ReorderLevel\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"Discontinued\" INTEGER NOT NULL)" }

