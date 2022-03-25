Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Bots
Get started with Super Bot Fight Mode (Pro)

Super Bot Fight Mode is included in your Pro subscription. When enabled, the product:

  • Identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots
  • Can challenge or block bots
  • Offers protection for static resources
  • Provides limited analytics to help you understand bot traffic

Enable Super Bot Fight Mode

To start using Super Bot Fight Mode:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Bots.
  3. Click Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
  4. Choose how your domain should respond to various types of traffic:

Disable Super Bot Fight Mode

If you find that Super Bot Fight Mode is causing problems with your application traffic, you may want to disable it.

To disable Super Bot Fight Mode:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Bots.
  3. Click Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
  4. For all bot groupings (Definitely automated, Verified bots, etc.), set the value to Allow.
  5. For all other options (Static resource protection, JavaScript Detections), make sure the toggles are Off.

Analytics

Bot Report

Use the Bot Report to monitor bot traffic for the past 24 hours.

To access the Bot Report, go to Security > Bots. If you see a double-digit percentage of automated traffic, you may want to upgrade to Bot Management to save money on origin costs and protect your domain from large-scale attacks.

Bot report traffic distribution

Firewall events

You can see bot-related actions by going to Security > Overview. Any requests challenged by this product will be labeled Super Bot Fight Mode in the Service field. This allows you to observe, analyze, and follow trends in your bot traffic over time.

Ruleset Engine

Super Bot Fight Mode runs during the http_request_sbfm phase of the Ruleset Engine .