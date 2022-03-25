Get started with Super Bot Fight Mode (Business)
Super Bot Fight Mode is included in your Business or Enterprise subscription. When enabled, the product:
- Identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots and likely bots
- Can challenge or block bots
- Offers protection for static resources
- Provides robust analytics to help you understand bot traffic
Enable Super Bot Fight Mode
To start using Super Bot Fight Mode:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Click Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
- Choose how your domain should respond to various types of traffic:
- For more details on verified bots, refer to Verified Bots .
- For more details on supported file types, refer to Static resource protection
- For more details on invisible code injection, refer to JavaScript detections .
Disable Super Bot Fight Mode
If you find that Super Bot Fight Mode is causing problems with your application traffic, you may want to disable it.
To disable Super Bot Fight Mode:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Click Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
- For all bot groupings (Definitely automated, Verified bots, etc.), set the value to Allow.
- For all other options (Static resource protection, JavaScript Detections), make sure the toggles are Off.
Analytics
For more on analytics, see Bot Analytics .
Ruleset EngineSuper Bot Fight Mode runs during the
http_request_sbfm phase of the Ruleset Engine
.