Get started with Super Bot Fight Mode (Business)

Super Bot Fight Mode is included in your Business or Enterprise subscription. When enabled, the product:

Identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots and likely bots

Can challenge or block bots

Offers protection for static resources

Provides robust analytics to help you understand bot traffic

Note: If you have an Enterprise subscription without Bot Management, your application will also have Super Bot Fight Mode for Business.

​​ Enable Super Bot Fight Mode

To start using Super Bot Fight Mode:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. Click Configure Super Bot Fight Mode. Choose how your domain should respond to various types of traffic: For more details on verified bots, refer to Verified Bots .

. For more details on supported file types, refer to Static resource protection

For more details on invisible code injection, refer to JavaScript detections .

Warning If your organization also uses Cloudflare Tunnel , keep Definitely Automated set to Allow. Otherwise, tunnels might fail with a websocket: bad handshake error.

​​ Disable Super Bot Fight Mode

If you find that Super Bot Fight Mode is causing problems with your application traffic, you may want to disable it.

To disable Super Bot Fight Mode:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. Click Configure Super Bot Fight Mode. For all bot groupings (Definitely automated, Verified bots, etc.), set the value to Allow. For all other options (Static resource protection, JavaScript Detections), make sure the toggles are Off.

For more on analytics, see Bot Analytics .

​​ Ruleset Engine

