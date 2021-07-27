Get started with Super Bot Fight Mode (Business)
Super Bot Fight Mode is included in your Business or Enterprise subscription. When enabled, the product:
- Identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots and likely bots
- Can challenge or block bots
- Offers protection for static resources
- Provides robust analytics to help you understand bot traffic
Enable Super Bot Fight Mode
To start using Super Bot Fight Mode:
- Go to Firewall > Bots.
- Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
- Choose how your domain should respond to various types of traffic:
- See Static resource protection for more additional details on supported file types
- See JavaScript detections for more information on invisible code injection
Analytics
For more on analytics, see Bot Analytics.
Ruleset Engine
Super Bot Fight Mode runs during the
http_request_firewall_managed phase of the Ruleset Engine.