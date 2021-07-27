Skip to content
Get started with Super Bot Fight Mode (Business)

Super Bot Fight Mode is included in your Business or Enterprise subscription. When enabled, the product:

  • Identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots and likely bots
  • Can challenge or block bots
  • Offers protection for static resources
  • Provides robust analytics to help you understand bot traffic

Enable Super Bot Fight Mode

To start using Super Bot Fight Mode:

  1. Go to Firewall > Bots.
  2. Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
  3. Choose how your domain should respond to various types of traffic:

Analytics

For more on analytics, see Bot Analytics.

Ruleset Engine

Super Bot Fight Mode runs during the http_request_firewall_managed phase of the Ruleset Engine.