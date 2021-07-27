Get started with Super Bot Fight Mode (Business)

Super Bot Fight Mode is included in your Business or Enterprise subscription. When enabled, the product:

Identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots and likely bots

Can challenge or block bots

Offers protection for static resources

Provides robust analytics to help you understand bot traffic

Note: If you have an Enterprise subscription without Bot Management, your application will also have Super Bot Fight Mode for Business.

​ Enable Super Bot Fight Mode

To start using Super Bot Fight Mode:

Go to Firewall > Bots. Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode. Choose how your domain should respond to various types of traffic: See Static resource protection for more additional details on supported file types

for more additional details on supported file types See JavaScript detections for more information on invisible code injection

Warning If your organization also uses Cloudflare Tunnel External link icon Open external link, keep Definitely Automated set to Allow. Otherwise, tunnels might fail with a websocket: bad handshake error.

For more on analytics, see Bot Analytics.

​ Ruleset Engine