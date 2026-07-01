Attribution Business Insights is a dashboard designed for business decision-makers and content owners, delivering a targeted view of bot traffic flowing to your website. Analyze crawler patterns to your website in the last 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

Availability

Attribution Business Insights is available to all Bot Management Enterprise customers.

This dashboard is meant for visibility for a new set of stakeholders, and does not provide a new control plane. To mitigate certain bots, website owners can use Security rules or the new AI bot mitigation options.

Access

You can also reach the dashboard from your zone-level Analytics > Attribution Business Insights in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Definitions

The dashboard surfaces both existing and new metrics that help you evaluate AI traffic. In the current version, we use the following definitions for the metrics shown on the dashboard: