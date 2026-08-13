Data localization

Overview Supported jurisdictions Create a namespace with a jurisdiction

Artifacts jurisdictions ensure repo data is stored and processed only within a selected location. Set a jurisdiction when you create a namespace to apply the restriction to every repo in that namespace.

Supported jurisdictions

Artifacts supports the following jurisdictions:

Jurisdiction Location eu European Union us United States

Create a namespace with a jurisdiction

To restrict a namespace to the European Union, set jurisdiction to eu when you create the namespace:

curl --request POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /artifacts/namespaces" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "namespace": "my-eu-namespace", "jurisdiction": "eu" }'

The selected jurisdiction applies to every repo in the namespace. You cannot change the jurisdiction after creating the namespace. The jurisdiction parameter is optional. If you omit it, the namespace remains unrestricted.

For endpoint details, refer to the Artifacts REST API reference.