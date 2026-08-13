Data localization

Artifacts jurisdictions ensure repo data is stored and processed only within a selected location. Set a jurisdiction when you create a namespace to apply the restriction to every repo in that namespace.
Artifacts supports the following jurisdictions:
|Jurisdiction
|Location
|
eu
|European Union
|
us
|United States
To restrict a namespace to the European Union, set
jurisdiction to
eu when you create the namespace:
The selected jurisdiction applies to every repo in the namespace. You cannot change the jurisdiction after creating the namespace. The
jurisdiction parameter is optional. If you omit it, the namespace remains unrestricted.
For endpoint details, refer to the Artifacts REST API reference.