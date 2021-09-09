Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit 1.1.1.1 on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Linux

Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1:

Ubuntu

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.

  2. Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.

  3. Click Edit > IPv4.

  4. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  5. Change the DNS servers listed to:

    1.1.1.1
    1.0.0.1

  6. Click Apply.

  7. Then, go to IPv6 and add the DNS servers:

    2606:4700:4700::1111
    2606:4700:4700::1001

  8. Click Apply.

Debian

  1. In the command line, type:

    $ sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf

  2. Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.

  3. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  4. Replace the nameserver lines with:

    For IPv4:

    nameserver 1.0.0.1
    nameserver 1.1.1.1

    For IPv6:

    nameserver 2606:4700:4700::1111
    nameserver 2606:4700:4700::1001

  5. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type:

:wq