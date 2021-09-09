Linux
Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1:
Ubuntu
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.
Click Edit > IPv4.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Change the DNS servers listed to:1.1.1.11.0.0.1
Click Apply.
Then, go to IPv6 and add the DNS servers:2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Click Apply.
Debian
In the command line, type:$ sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Replace the
nameserverlines with:
For IPv4:nameserver 1.0.0.1nameserver 1.1.1.1
For IPv6:nameserver 2606:4700:4700::1111nameserver 2606:4700:4700::1001
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type:
:wq