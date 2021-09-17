Google Cloud

Google Cloud supports configuring outbound server policy External link icon Open external link within Cloud DNS. Policies are applied per Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) network, and will affect all resources within that VPC network, including any existing virtual machines.

To configure 1.1.1.1 for your Google Cloud VPC network(s):

Open the Google Cloud Console External link icon Open external link. Navigate to Network Services > Cloud DNS and click DNS Server Policies External link icon Open external link. Click Create Policy. Provide a name for your Policy (such as cloudflare-1-1-1-1 ) and select associated VPC network or networks. Under Alternate DNS servers, click Add Item and type: 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 Click Create.

DNS requests within the configured VPC network(s) will now use 1.1.1.1.