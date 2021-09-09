Gaming consoles
Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1:
PS4
Go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection.
Select WiFi or LAN depending on your Internet connection.
Select Custom.
Set IP Address Settings to Automatic.
Change DHCP Host Name to Do Not Specify.
Set DNS Settings to Manual.
Change Primary DNS to:
1.1.1.1.
Set Secondary DNS to:
1.0.0.1.
If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Set MTU Settings to Automatic.
Set Proxy Server to Do Not Use.
Xbox One
Open the Network screen by pressing the Xbox button on your controller.
Go to Settings > Network > Network Settings.
Next, go to Advanced Settings > DNS Settings.
Select Manual.
Set Primary DNS to:
1.1.1.1.
Set Secondary DNS to:
1.0.0.1.
If you have the option to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
When you are done, you will be shown a confirmation screen. Press B to save.
Nintendo
The following instructions work on New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, and Nintendo 2DS.
Go to the home menu and choose System Settings (the wrench icon).
Select Internet Settings > Connection Settings.
Select your Internet connection and then select Change Settings.
Select Change DNS.
Set Auto-Obtain DNS to No.
Click Detailed Setup.
Set Primary DNS to:
1.1.1.1.
Set Secondary DNS to:
1.0.0.1.
If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Click Save.
Click OK.
Nintendo Switch
- Press the home button and select System Settings (the symbol that looks like a sun).
- Scroll down and select Internet > Internet Settings.
- Select your Internet connection and then select Change Settings.
- Click DNS Settings > Manual.
- Set Primary DNS to:
1.1.1.1.
- Change Secondary DNS to:
1.0.0.1.
- Press Save > OK.