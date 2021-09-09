Gaming consoles

Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1:

Set Proxy Server to Do Not Use .

If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:

Change DHCP Host Name to Do Not Specify .

Select WiFi or LAN depending on your Internet connection.

Go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection .

Open the Network screen by pressing the Xbox button on your controller.

Go to Settings > Network > Network Settings.

Next, go to Advanced Settings > DNS Settings.

Select Manual.

Set Primary DNS to: 1.1.1.1 .

Set Secondary DNS to: 1.0.0.1 .

If you have the option to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well: 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001