Set up 1.1.1.1

By default, the DNS server your devices use is provided by your Internet provider. To start using 1.1.1.1 for your DNS queries, you will need to change the DNS settings in your device or router.

Before changing your DNS servers to 1.1.1.1, take note of any information already in place. This way, you can revert to using your previous DNS server should you want to.

