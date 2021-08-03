Router
Follow this quick guide to start using 1.1.1.1 on your router.
Go to the IP address used to access your router's admin console in your browser.
- Linksys and Asus routers typically use http://192.168.1.1
- Netgear routers typically use http://192.168.0.1 or http://192.168.1.1
- D-Link routers typically use http://192.168.0.1
- Ubiquiti routers typically use http://unifi.ubnt.com
Enter the router password.
Find the place in the admin console where DNS settings are set.
Replace the existing addresses with:
1.1.1.1
1.0.0.1
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
Save the updated settings.
Using DNS-Over-TLS on OpenWRT
It is possible to encrypt DNS traffic out from your router using DNS-over-TLS if it is running OpenWRT. For more details, see our blog post on the topic: Adding DNS-Over-TLS support to OpenWRT (LEDE) with Unbound
Ubiquiti UniFi Controller
Go to http://unifi.ubnt.com and enter your email and password.
Click on the name of the network you are managing.
Click Launch.
Click on the settings icon in the lower left-hand corner.
From the settings menu, choose Networks.
Click Edit by the name of the Network.
Scroll to where it says DHCP Name Server. If Auto is selected, select Manual instead.
In the boxes called DNS Server 1, 2, 3, etc. put:
1.1.1.1
1.0.0.1
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
Click Save.
Google Wi-Fi
Open the Google Wifi app on your phone.
Click Settings > Network & general.
Click on Advanced networking > DNS.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place enter:
1.1.1.1
1.0.0.1
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
Click Save.
Asus Router
Go to https://192.168.1.1/
Under Advanced Settings, click on WAN.
In the Internet Connection > WAN DNS Setting > DNS servers, add:
1.1.1.1
1.0.0.1
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
FRITZ!Box
Starting with FRITZ!OS 7.20, DNS over TLS is supported, see Configuring different DNS servers in the FRITZ!Box.