Follow this quick guide to start using 1.1.1.1 on your router.

​ Using DNS-Over-TLS on OpenWRT

It is possible to encrypt DNS traffic out from your router using DNS-over-TLS if it is running OpenWRT. For more details, see our blog post on the topic: Adding DNS-Over-TLS support to OpenWRT (LEDE) with Unbound External link icon Open external link

​ Ubiquiti UniFi Controller

Go to http://unifi.ubnt.com External link icon Open external link and enter your email and password. Click on the name of the network you are managing. Click Launch. Click on the settings icon in the lower left-hand corner. From the settings menu, choose Networks. Click Edit by the name of the Network. Scroll to where it says DHCP Name Server. If Auto is selected, select Manual instead. In the boxes called DNS Server 1, 2, 3, etc. put: 1.1.1.1

1.0.0.1

2606:4700:4700::1111

2606:4700:4700::1001

Click Save.

Open the Google Wifi app on your phone. Click Settings > Network & general. Click on Advanced networking > DNS. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place enter: 1.1.1.1

1.0.0.1

2606:4700:4700::1111

2606:4700:4700::1001

Click Save.

​ Asus Router

Go to https://192.168.1.1/ External link icon Open external link Under Advanced Settings, click on WAN. In the Internet Connection > WAN DNS Setting > DNS servers, add: 1.1.1.1

1.0.0.1

2606:4700:4700::1111

2606:4700:4700::1001

