DNS over Telegram

To perform DNS lookups over Telegram, you will need Telegram, an end-to-end encrypted messaging app. You can download it on telegram.org.

You will also need to add the 1.1.1.1 bot to your friends list in Telegram before using this functionality.

Add 1.1.1.1 bot to your Telegram friends list

  1. Open the Telegram app.
  2. Click Contacts.
  3. Search for onedotonedotonedotonedotbot.
  4. Click the 1.1.1.1 bot when it appears in the search results, and press Start.

Perform DNS lookups

You can send a single domain name, which will default to returning the AAAA record. For example:

dig @1.1.1.1 AAAA example.com

You can also send a record type followed by a domain name.

Supported DNS record types
  • A
  • AAAA
  • CAA
  • CNAME
  • DNSKEY
  • DS
  • MX
  • NS
  • NSEC
  • NSEC3
  • RRSIG
  • SOA
  • TXT

Example:

