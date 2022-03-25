DNS over Telegram
To perform DNS lookups over Telegram, you will need Telegram, an end-to-end encrypted messaging app. You can download it on telegram.org.
You will also need to add the 1.1.1.1 bot to your friends list in Telegram before using this functionality.
Add 1.1.1.1 bot to your Telegram friends list
- Open the Telegram app.
- Click Contacts.
- Search for
onedotonedotonedotonedotbot.
- Click the 1.1.1.1 bot when it appears in the search results, and press Start.
Perform DNS lookups
You can send a single domain name, which will default to returning the AAAA record. For example:
dig @1.1.1.1 AAAA example.com
You can also send a record type followed by a domain name.
Supported DNS record types
A
AAAA
CAA
CNAME
DNSKEY
DS
MX
NS
NSEC
NSEC3
RRSIG
SOA
TXT
Example:
dig @1.1.1.1 AAAA example.com