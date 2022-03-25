DNS over Telegram

To perform DNS lookups over Telegram, you will need Telegram, an end-to-end encrypted messaging app. You can download it on telegram.org External link icon Open external link .

You will also need to add the 1.1.1.1 bot to your friends list in Telegram before using this functionality.

​​ Add 1.1.1.1 bot to your Telegram friends list

Open the Telegram app. Click Contacts. Search for onedotonedotonedotonedotbot . Click the 1.1.1.1 bot when it appears in the search results, and press Start.

​​ Perform DNS lookups

You can send a single domain name, which will default to returning the AAAA record. For example:

dig @1.1.1.1 AAAA example.com

You can also send a record type followed by a domain name. Supported DNS record types A

AAAA

CAA

CNAME

DNSKEY

DS

MX

NS

NSEC

NSEC3

RRSIG

SOA

TXT

Example: