DNS over Telegram

To perform DNS over Telegram, you will need Telegram, an end-to-end encrypted messaging app. You can download it on telegram.org.

You will also need to add the 1.1.1.1 bot to your friends list in Telegram before using this functionality:

  1. Open the Telegram app.
  2. Click Contacts.
  3. Search for onedotonedotonedotonedotbot.
  4. Click the 1.1.1.1 bot when it appears in the search results, and press Start.
  5. You can send a single domain name, which will default to returning the AAAA record. For example:

Search


Or you can send a record type followed by a domain name. The record types supported are:

  • A
  • AAAA
  • CAA
  • CNAME
  • DNSKEY
  • DS
  • MX
  • NS
  • NSEC
  • NSEC3
  • RRSIG
  • SOA
  • TXT

Example:

Search