DNS over Telegram
To perform DNS over Telegram, you will need Telegram, an end-to-end encrypted messaging app. You can download it on telegram.org.
You will also need to add the 1.1.1.1 bot to your friends list in Telegram before using this functionality:
- Open the Telegram app.
- Click Contacts.
- Search for
onedotonedotonedotonedotbot.
- Click the 1.1.1.1 bot when it appears in the search results, and press Start.
- You can send a single domain name, which will default to returning the AAAA record. For example:
Or you can send a record type followed by a domain name. The record types supported are:
- A
- AAAA
- CAA
- CNAME
- DNSKEY
- DS
- MX
- NS
- NSEC
- NSEC3
- RRSIG
- SOA
- TXT
Example: