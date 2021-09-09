DNS over Telegram

To perform DNS over Telegram, you will need Telegram, an end-to-end encrypted messaging app. You can download it on telegram.org External link icon Open external link.

You will also need to add the 1.1.1.1 bot to your friends list in Telegram before using this functionality:

Open the Telegram app. Click Contacts. Search for onedotonedotonedotonedotbot . Click the 1.1.1.1 bot when it appears in the search results, and press Start. You can send a single domain name, which will default to returning the AAAA record. For example:

Or you can send a record type followed by a domain name. The record types supported are:

A

AAAA

CAA

CNAME

DNSKEY

DS

MX

NS

NSEC

NSEC3

RRSIG

SOA

TXT

Example: