DNS in Google Sheets
1.1.1.1 works directly inside Google Sheets. If you want or need to find out some DNS records, create a Google Function with the following code:
function NSLookup(type, domain) {
if (typeof type == 'undefined') { throw new Error('Missing parameter 1 dns type'); }
if (typeof domain == 'undefined') { throw new Error('Missing parameter 2 domain name'); }
type = type.toUpperCase();
var url = 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=' + encodeURIComponent(domain) + '&type=' + encodeURIComponent(type);
var options = { "muteHttpExceptions": true, "headers": { "accept": "application/dns-json" } };
var result = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, options); var rc = result.getResponseCode(); var resultText = result.getContentText();
if (rc !== 200) { throw new Error(rc); }
var errors = [ { "name": "NoError", "description": "No Error"}, // 0 { "name": "FormErr", "description": "Format Error"}, // 1 { "name": "ServFail", "description": "Server Failure"}, // 2 { "name": "NXDomain", "description": "Non-Existent Domain"}, // 3 { "name": "NotImp", "description": "Not Implemented"}, // 4 { "name": "Refused", "description": "Query Refused"}, // 5 { "name": "YXDomain", "description": "Name Exists when it should not"}, // 6 { "name": "YXRRSet", "description": "RR Set Exists when it should not"}, // 7 { "name": "NXRRSet", "description": "RR Set that should exist does not"}, // 8 { "name": "NotAuth", "description": "Not Authorized"} // 9 ];
var response = JSON.parse(resultText);
if (response.Status !== 0) { return errors[response.Status].name; }
var outputData = [];
for (var i in response.Answer) { outputData.push(response.Answer[i].data); }
var outputString = outputData.join(',');
return outputString;
}
Now, when you feed the function
NSLookup a record type and a domain, you will get a DNS record value in the cell you called
NSLookup.
The record types supported are:
- A
- AAAA
- CAA
- CNAME
- DS
- DNSKEY
- MX
- NS
- NSEC
- NSEC3
- RRSIG
- SOA
- TXT
For example, typing:
NSLookup(B1, B2)
Returns
198.41.214.162, 198.41.215.162