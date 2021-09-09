DNS in Google Sheets

1.1.1.1 works directly inside Google Sheets. If you want or need to find out some DNS records, create a Google Function External link icon Open external link with the following code:

function NSLookup ( type , domain ) { if ( typeof type == 'undefined' ) { throw new Error ( 'Missing parameter 1 dns type' ) ; } if ( typeof domain == 'undefined' ) { throw new Error ( 'Missing parameter 2 domain name' ) ; } type = type . toUpperCase ( ) ; var url = 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=' + encodeURIComponent ( domain ) + '&type=' + encodeURIComponent ( type ) ; var options = { "muteHttpExceptions" : true , "headers" : { "accept" : "application/dns-json" } } ; var result = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( url , options ) ; var rc = result . getResponseCode ( ) ; var resultText = result . getContentText ( ) ; if ( rc !== 200 ) { throw new Error ( rc ) ; } var errors = [ { "name" : "NoError" , "description" : "No Error" } , { "name" : "FormErr" , "description" : "Format Error" } , { "name" : "ServFail" , "description" : "Server Failure" } , { "name" : "NXDomain" , "description" : "Non-Existent Domain" } , { "name" : "NotImp" , "description" : "Not Implemented" } , { "name" : "Refused" , "description" : "Query Refused" } , { "name" : "YXDomain" , "description" : "Name Exists when it should not" } , { "name" : "YXRRSet" , "description" : "RR Set Exists when it should not" } , { "name" : "NXRRSet" , "description" : "RR Set that should exist does not" } , { "name" : "NotAuth" , "description" : "Not Authorized" } ] ; var response = JSON . parse ( resultText ) ; if ( response . Status !== 0 ) { return errors [ response . Status ] . name ; } var outputData = [ ] ; for ( var i in response . Answer ) { outputData . push ( response . Answer [ i ] . data ) ; } var outputString = outputData . join ( ',' ) ; return outputString ; }

Now, when you feed the function NSLookup a record type and a domain, you will get a DNS record value in the cell you called NSLookup .

The record types supported are:

A

AAAA

CAA

CNAME

DS

DNSKEY

MX

NS

NSEC

NSEC3

RRSIG

SOA

TXT

For example, typing:

NSLookup(B1, B2)

Returns