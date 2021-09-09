Skip to content
Support for IPv6-only networks

While network infrastructure is shifting towards IPv6-only networks, providers still need to support IPv4 addresses. Dual-stack networks are networks in which all nodes have both IPv4 and IPv6 connectivity capabilities, and can therefore understand both IPv4 and IPv6 packets.

1.1.1.1 supports DNS64, a mechanism that synthesizes AAAA records from A records when no AAAA records exist. DNS64 allows configuring a DNS resolver to synthesize IPv6 addresses from IPv4 answers.

Configure DNS64

DNS64 is specifically for networks that already have NAT64 support. If you are a network operator who has NAT64, you can test our DNS64 support by updating it to the following IP addresses:

2606:4700:4700::64
2606:4700:4700::6400

Some devices use separate fields for all eight parts of IPv6 addresses and cannot accept the :: IPv6 abbreviation syntax. For such fields enter:

2606:4700:4700:0:0:0:0:64
2606:4700:4700:0:0:0:0:6400

Test DNS64

After your configuration, visit an IPv4 only address to check if you can reach it. For example, you can visit https://ipv4.google.com.

Visit http://test-ipv6.com/ to test if it can detect your IPv6 address. If you receive a 10/10, your IPv6 is configured correctly.