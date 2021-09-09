Support for IPv6-only networks

While network infrastructure is shifting towards IPv6-only networks, providers still need to support IPv4 addresses. Dual-stack networks are networks in which all nodes have both IPv4 and IPv6 connectivity capabilities, and can therefore understand both IPv4 and IPv6 packets.

1.1.1.1 supports DNS64, a mechanism that synthesizes AAAA records from A records when no AAAA records exist. DNS64 allows configuring a DNS resolver to synthesize IPv6 addresses from IPv4 answers.

You should only enable DNS64 if you are managing or using an IPv6-only network. While the resolver can synthesize IPv6 addresses, it cannot synthesize their record signatures for domains using DNSSEC, so a DNS client that is able to revalidate signatures would reject these extra records without signatures. A good tradeoff is to use a secure protocol such as DNS over TLS, or DNS over HTTPS between the client and the resolver to prevent tampering.

​ Configure DNS64

DNS64 is specifically for networks that already have NAT64 support. If you are a network operator who has NAT64, you can test our DNS64 support by updating it to the following IP addresses:

2606:4700:4700::64 2606:4700:4700::6400

Some devices use separate fields for all eight parts of IPv6 addresses and cannot accept the :: IPv6 abbreviation syntax. For such fields enter:

2606:4700:4700:0:0:0:0:64 2606:4700:4700:0:0:0:0:6400

​ Test DNS64

After your configuration, visit an IPv4 only address to check if you can reach it. For example, you can visit https://ipv4.google.com External link icon Open external link.