DNS over Tor

Follow this quick guide to start using the hidden resolver or read about it in this blog post External link icon Open external link

​ Setting up a Tor client

The important difference between using all other modes of DNS and this mode is that packet routing no longer uses IP addresses, and therefore all connections must be routed through a Tor client. Before anything else, head to the Tor Project External link icon Open external link website to download and install a Tor client. If you use the Tor Browser, it will automatically start a SOCKS proxy at 127.0.0.1:9150 . If you use Tor from the command line, create a config file like below and run tor -f tor.conf :

SOCKSPort 9150



Also, if you use the Tor Browser, you can head to the resolver's address to see the usual 1.1.1.1 page:

https://dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion/



Note: the HTTPS certificate indicator should say "Cloudflare, Inc. (US)."

Tip: If you ever forget the dns4torblahblahblah.onion address, use cURL:

$ curl -sI https://tor.cloudflare-dns.com | grep -i alt-svc

alt-svc: h2="dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion:443"; ma=315360000; persist=1



​ Setting up a local DNS proxy using socat

Of course, not all DNS clients support connecting to the Tor client, so the easiest way to connect any DNS-speaking software to the hidden resolver is by forwarding ports locally, for instance using socat External link icon Open external link.

​ DNS over TCP, TLS, and HTTPS

The hidden resolver is set up to listen on TCP ports 53 and 853 for DNS over TCP and TLS. After setting up a Tor proxy, run the following socat command as a privileged user, replacing the port number appropriately:

$ PORT=853; socat TCP4-LISTEN:${PORT},reuseaddr,fork SOCKS4A:127.0.0.1:dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion:${PORT},socksport=9150



From here, you can follow the regular guide for Setting up 1.1.1.1, except always use 127.0.0.1 instead of 1.1.1.1. If you need to access the proxy from another device, simply replace 127.0.0.1 in socat commands with your local IP address.

​ DNS over UDP

Note that the Tor network does not support UDP connections, which is why some hacking is needed. If your client only supports UDP connections, the solution is to encapsulate packets to port UDP:53 on localhost as TCP packets using the following socat command:

$ socat UDP4-LISTEN:53,reuseaddr,fork SOCKS4A:127.0.0.1:dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion:253,socksport=9150



​ DNS over HTTPS

As explained in the blog post, our favorite way of using the hidden resolver is using DoH.