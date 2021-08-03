DNS over Tor
Follow this quick guide to start using the hidden resolver or read about it in this blog post
Setting up a Tor client
The important difference between using all other modes of DNS and this mode is that packet routing no longer uses IP addresses, and therefore all connections must be routed through a Tor client. Before anything else, head to the Tor Project website to download and install a Tor client. If you use the Tor Browser, it will automatically start a SOCKS proxy at
127.0.0.1:9150. If you use Tor from the command line, create a config file like below and run
tor -f tor.conf:
SOCKSPort 9150
Also, if you use the Tor Browser, you can head to the resolver's address to see the usual 1.1.1.1 page:
https://dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion/
Tip: If you ever forget the
dns4torblahblahblah.onion address, use cURL:
$ curl -sI https://tor.cloudflare-dns.com | grep -i alt-svc
alt-svc: h2="dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion:443"; ma=315360000; persist=1
Setting up a local DNS proxy using socat
Of course, not all DNS clients support connecting to the Tor client, so the easiest way to connect any DNS-speaking software to the hidden resolver is by forwarding ports locally, for instance using
socat.
DNS over TCP, TLS, and HTTPS
The hidden resolver is set up to listen on TCP ports 53 and 853 for DNS over TCP and TLS. After setting up a Tor proxy, run the following
socat command as a privileged user, replacing the port number appropriately:
$ PORT=853; socat TCP4-LISTEN:${PORT},reuseaddr,fork SOCKS4A:127.0.0.1:dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion:${PORT},socksport=9150
From here, you can follow the regular guide for Setting up 1.1.1.1, except always use
127.0.0.1 instead of 1.1.1.1. If you need to access the proxy from another device, simply replace
127.0.0.1 in
socat commands with your local IP address.
DNS over UDP
Note that the Tor network does not support UDP connections, which is why some hacking is needed. If your client only supports UDP connections, the solution is to encapsulate packets to port
UDP:53 on localhost as TCP packets using the following
socat command:
$ socat UDP4-LISTEN:53,reuseaddr,fork SOCKS4A:127.0.0.1:dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion:253,socksport=9150
DNS over HTTPS
As explained in the blog post, our favorite way of using the hidden resolver is using DoH.
First, start with downloading
cloudflaredby following the regular guide for Running a DNS over HTTPS Client.
Start a Tor SOCKS proxy and use
socatto forward port TCP:443 to localhost:
$ socat TCP4-LISTEN:443,reuseaddr,fork SOCKS4A:127.0.0.1:dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion:443,socksport=9150
Instruct your machine to treat the
.onionaddress as localhost:
$ cat << EOF >> /etc/hosts
127.0.0.1 dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion
EOF
Finally, start a local DNS over UDP daemon:
$ cloudflared proxy-dns --upstream "https://dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion/dns-query"
INFO[0000] Adding DNS upstream url="https://dns4torpnlfs2ifuz2s2yf3fc7rdmsbhm6rw75euj35pac6ap25zgqad.onion/dns-query"
INFO[0000] Starting DNS over HTTPS proxy server addr="dns://localhost:53"
INFO[0000] Starting metrics server addr="127.0.0.1:35659"