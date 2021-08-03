Skip to content
DNS over Telegram

To perform DNS over Telegram, you will need the Telegram app. For the unfamiliar, Telegram is an end-to-end encrypted messaging app. You can download it on telegram.org.

You will also need to add the 1.1.1.1 bot to your friends list in Telegram before using this functionality:

  1. Open the Telegram app.

  2. Click Contacts.

  3. Search for onedotonedotonedotonedotbot.

    Search

  4. When the 1.1.1.1 bot appears in the search results, click on it.

  5. Then press Start.

    Search

  6. You can send a single domain name, which will default to returning the AAAA record. For example:

    Search

Or you can send a record type followed by a domain name. The record types supported are:

  • A
  • AAAA
  • CAA
  • CNAME
  • DS
  • DNSKEY
  • MX
  • NS
  • NSEC
  • NSEC3
  • RRSIG
  • SOA
  • TXT

Example:

Search