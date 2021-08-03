DNS over Telegram
To perform DNS over Telegram, you will need the Telegram app. For the unfamiliar, Telegram is an end-to-end encrypted messaging app. You can download it on telegram.org.
You will also need to add the 1.1.1.1 bot to your friends list in Telegram before using this functionality:
Open the Telegram app.
Click Contacts.
Search for
onedotonedotonedotonedotbot.
When the 1.1.1.1 bot appears in the search results, click on it.
Then press Start.
You can send a single domain name, which will default to returning the AAAA record. For example:
Or you can send a record type followed by a domain name. The record types supported are:
- A
- AAAA
- CAA
- CNAME
- DS
- DNSKEY
- MX
- NS
- NSEC
- NSEC3
- RRSIG
- SOA
- TXT
Example: