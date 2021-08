DNS over email

To receive DNS responses over email, send an email to lookup@resolver.email . The DNS query goes in the body of the message.

You can send a single domain (defaults to AAAA).

Example:

example.com



Returns:

You can also send a record type followed by a domain name. The record types supported are:

A

AAAA

CAA

CNAME

DS

DNSKEY

MX

NS

NSEC

NSEC3

RRSIG

SOA

TXT



Example:

AAAA example.com



Returns: