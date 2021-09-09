Using DNS Wireformat

Cloudflare respects DNS wireformat as is defined in RFC1035 External link icon Open external link.

To send queries using DNS wireformat, set the header accept: application/dns-message , or content-type: application/dns-message if using POST to signalize the media type of the query.

Queries using DNS wireformat can be sent using POST or GET .

​ Using POST

When making requests using POST , the DNS query is included as the message body of the HTTP request, and the MIME type (see below) is included in the Content-Type request header. Cloudflare will use the message body of the HTTP request as sent by the client, so the message body should not be encoded.

Example request:

The same DNS query for www.example.com , using the POST method would be:

:method = POST :scheme = https :authority = cloudflare-dns.com :path = /dns-query accept = application/dns-message content-type = application/dns-message content-length = 33 <33 bytes represented by the following hex encoding> 00 00 01 00 00 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 03 77 77 77 07 65 78 61 6d 70 6c 65 03 63 6f 6d 00 00 01 00 01

And would return the answer in wireformat:

:status = 200 content-type = application/dns-message content-length = 64 cache-control = max-age=128 <64 bytes represented by the following hex encoding> 00 00 81 80 00 01 00 01 00 00 00 00 03 77 77 77 07 65 78 61 6d 70 6c 65 03 63 6f 6d 00 00 01 00 01 03 77 77 77 07 65 78 61 6d 70 6c 65 03 63 6f 6d 00 00 01 00 01 00 00 00 80 00 04 C0 00 02 01

To try using cURL you can do:

$ echo -n 'q80BAAABAAAAAAAAA3d3dwdleGFtcGxlA2NvbQAAAQAB' | base64 -D | curl -H 'content-type: application/dns-message' --data-binary @- https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query -o - | hexdump

​ Using GET

When making requests using GET, the DNS query is encoded into the URL. The accept header can be used to indicate the MIME type (default: application/dns-message ).

Example request: