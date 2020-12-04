Connect to 1.1.1.1 using DoH clients

There are several DoH clients you can use to connect to 1.1.1.1.

Follow this quick guide to start a DNS over HTTPS proxy to 1.1.1.1.

Download the cloudflared daemon External link icon Open external link. Verify that the cloudflared daemon is installed by entering the following command: $ cloudflared --version cloudflared version 2020.11.11 (built 2020-11-25-1643 UTC) Start the DNS proxy on an address and port in your network. If you do not specify an address and port, it will start listening on localhost:53 . DNS (53) is a privileged port, so for the initial demo we will use a different port: $ cloudflared proxy-dns --port 5553 INFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Adding DNS upstream - url: https://1.1.1.1/dns-query INFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Adding DNS upstream - url: https://1.0.0.1/dns-query INFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Starting metrics server on 127.0.0.1:44841/metrics INFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Starting DNS over HTTPS proxy server on: dns://localhost:5553 You can verify that it's running using a dig , kdig , host , or any other DNS client. $ dig +short @127.0.0.1 -p5553 cloudflare.com AAAA 2606:4700::6810:85e5 2606:4700::6810:84e5 Run cloudflared as a service so it starts on user login. On many Linux distributions, this can be done with: $ sudo tee /etc/systemd/system/cloudflared-proxy-dns.service > /dev/null << EOF [Unit] Description=DNS over HTTPS (DoH) proxy client Wants=network-online.target nss-lookup.target Before=nss-lookup.target [Service] AmbientCapabilities=CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE CapabilityBoundingSet=CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE DynamicUser=yes ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/cloudflared proxy-dns [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF $ sudo systemctl enable --now cloudflared-proxy-dns Change your system DNS servers to use 127.0.0.1 . On Linux, you can modify /etc/resolv.conf : $ sudo rm -f /etc/resolv.conf $ echo nameserver 127.0.0.1 | sudo tee /etc/resolv.conf >/dev/null Finally, verify it locally with: $ dig +short @127.0.0.1 cloudflare.com AAAA 2606:4700::6810:85e5 2606:4700::6810:84e5

The DNSCrypt-Proxy External link icon Open external link 2.0+ supports DoH out of the box. It supports both 1.1.1.1 and other services. It also includes more advanced features, such as load balancing and local filtering.