Using DNS Wireformat

Cloudflare respects DNS wireformat as is defined in RFC1035.

To send queries using DNS wire format, set the header accept: application/dns-message , or content-type: application/dns-message if using POST to signalize the media type of the query.

Queries using DNS wireformat can be sent using POST or GET .

​ Using POST

When making requests using POST , the DNS query is included as the message body of the HTTP request, and the MIME type (see below) is included in the Content-Type request header. Cloudflare will use the message body of the HTTP request as sent by the client, so the message body should not be encoded.

Example request:

The same DNS query for www.example.com External link icon Open external link, using the POST method would be:

:method = POST

:scheme = https

:authority = cloudflare-dns.com

:path = /dns-query

accept = application/dns-message

content-type = application/dns-message

content-length = 33



<33 bytes represented by the following hex encoding>

00 00 01 00 00 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 03 77 77 77

07 65 78 61 6d 70 6c 65 03 63 6f 6d 00 00 01 00

01



And would return the answer in wireformat:

:status = 200

content-type = application/dns-message

content-length = 64

cache-control = max-age=128



<64 bytes represented by the following hex encoding>

00 00 81 80 00 01 00 01 00 00 00 00 03 77 77 77

07 65 78 61 6d 70 6c 65 03 63 6f 6d 00 00 01 00

01 03 77 77 77 07 65 78 61 6d 70 6c 65 03 63 6f

6d 00 00 01 00 01 00 00 00 80 00 04 C0 00 02 01



To try using cURL you can do:

$ echo -n 'q80BAAABAAAAAAAAA3d3dwdleGFtcGxlA2NvbQAAAQAB' | base64 -D | curl -H 'content-type: application/dns-message' --data-binary @- https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query -o - | hexdump



​ Using GET

When making requests using GET, the DNS query is encoded into the URL. The accept header can be used to indicate the MIME type (default: application/dns-message ).

Example request: