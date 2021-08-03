This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Skip to content
Cloudflare docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 logo
1.1.1.1
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 logo
1.1.1.1
Dropdown icon
1.1.1.1 menu
1.1.1.1 website
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Expand: Setting up 1.1.1.1
Setting up 1.1.1.1
Android
Azure
Gaming consoles
iPhone
Linux
macOS
Router
Windows
What is 1.1.1.1?
Expand: 1.1.1.1 for Families
1.1.1.1 for Families
Expand: Setup instructions
Setup instructions
Router setup instructions
Mac setup instructions
Windows setup instructions
Linux setup instructions
DNS over HTTPS
Expand: DNS over HTTPS
DNS over HTTPS
Making requests
Using JSON
Configure your browser to use DNS over HTTPS
Running a DNS over HTTPS client
Using DNS Wireformat
The nitty gritty
DNS over TLS
For IPv6-only networks
Expand: Fun with DNS
Fun with DNS
DNS in Google Sheets
DNS over Discord
DNS over email
DNS over Telegram
DNS over Tor
Expand: Privacy
Privacy
1.1.1.1 Public DNS Resolver
Cloudflare Resolver for Firefox
Terms
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit 1.1.1.1 on GitHub
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)