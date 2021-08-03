Router setup instructions
Block malware
Follow this quick guide to start using 1.1.1.1 for Families on your router.
Go to the IP address used to access your router's admin console in your browser.
- Linksys and Asus routers typically use http://192.168.1.1
- Netgear routers typically use http://192.168.0.1 or http://192.168.1.1
- D-Link routers typically use http://192.168.0.1
- Ubiquiti routers typically use http://unifi.ubnt.com
Enter the router password.
Find the place in the admin console where DNS settings are set.
Replace the existing addresses with:
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
Save the updated settings.
Using DNS-Over-TLS on OpenWRT
It is possible to encrypt DNS traffic out from your router using DNS-over-TLS if it is running OpenWRT. For more details, see our blog post on the topic: Adding DNS-Over-TLS support to OpenWRT (LEDE) with Unbound.
Ubiquiti UniFi controller
Go to http://unifi.ubnt.com.
Enter your email and password.
Click on the name of the network you are managing.
Click Launch.
Click on the Settings icon in the lower left-hand corner.
From the Settings menu, click Networks.
Click Edit by the name of the Network.
Scroll to where it says DHCP Name Server. If Auto is selected, select Manual instead.
In the boxes called DNS Server 1, 2, 3, etc. put:
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
Click Save.
Google Wi-Fi
Open the Google Wifi app on your phone.
Click the Settings tab > Network & general.
Click on Advanced networking > DNS.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place enter:
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
Click Save.
Asus Router
Go to https://192.168.1.1/.
Under Advanced Settings, click on WAN.
In Internet Connection > WAN DNS Setting > DNS servers, add:
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
Block Malware and Adult Content
