Router setup instructions

​ Block malware

Follow this quick guide to start using 1.1.1.1 for Families on your router.

​ Using DNS-Over-TLS on OpenWRT

It is possible to encrypt DNS traffic out from your router using DNS-over-TLS if it is running OpenWRT. For more details, see our blog post on the topic: Adding DNS-Over-TLS support to OpenWRT (LEDE) with Unbound External link icon Open external link.

​ Ubiquiti UniFi controller

Go to http://unifi.ubnt.com External link icon Open external link. Enter your email and password. Click on the name of the network you are managing. Click Launch. Click on the Settings icon in the lower left-hand corner. From the Settings menu, click Networks. Click Edit by the name of the Network. Scroll to where it says DHCP Name Server. If Auto is selected, select Manual instead. In the boxes called DNS Server 1, 2, 3, etc. put: 1.1.1.2

1.0.0.2

2606:4700:4700::1112

2606:4700:4700::1002

Click Save.

Open the Google Wifi app on your phone. Click the Settings tab > Network & general. Click on Advanced networking > DNS. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place enter: 1.1.1.2

1.0.0.2

2606:4700:4700::1112

2606:4700:4700::1002

Click Save.

​ Asus Router

Go to https://192.168.1.1/ External link icon Open external link. Under Advanced Settings, click on WAN. In Internet Connection > WAN DNS Setting > DNS servers, add: 1.1.1.2

1.0.0.2

2606:4700:4700::1112

2606:4700:4700::1002



​ Block Malware and Adult Content

Follow this quick guide to start using 1.1.1.1 for Families on your router.

​ Ubiquiti UniFi Controller

Go to http://unifi.ubnt.com External link icon Open external link. Enter your email and password. Click on the name of the network you are managing. Click Launch. Click on the Settings icon in the lower left-hand corner. From the Settings menu, choose Networks. Click Edit by the name of the Network. Scroll to where it says DHCP Name Server. If Auto is selected, select Manual instead. In the boxes called DNS Server 1, 2, 3, etc. put: 1.1.1.3

1.0.0.3

2606:4700:4700::1113

2606:4700:4700::1003

Click Save.

Open the Google Wifi app on your phone. Click Settings > Network & general. Click Advanced networking > DNS. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place enter: 1.1.1.3

1.0.0.3

2606:4700:4700::1113

2606:4700:4700::1003

Click Save.

​ Asus Router