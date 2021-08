DNS over HTTPS

You can send DNS queries in an encrypted fashion for 1.1.1.1 for Families. If you have DNS over HTTPS compliant client, use the following URLs to use 1.1.1.1 for Families.

​ Block Malware

To block all malware use the following URL:

https://security.cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query External link icon Open external link

​ Block Malware and Adult Content

To block all malware and adult content use following URL: