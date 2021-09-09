macOS
Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1 for Families:
Block malware
IPv4
Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing
System Preferences.
Click Network > Advanced.
Select the DNS tab. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Click OK > Apply.
IPv6
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the IPv6 addresses listed below:2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Click OK > Apply.
Block malware and adult content
IPv4
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:1.1.1.31.0.0.3
Click OK > Apply.
IPv6
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the IPv6 addresses we listed below:2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
Click OK > Apply.