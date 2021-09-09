Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1 for Families:

Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences .

Click Network > Advanced.

Select the DNS tab. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses: 1.1.1.2 1.0.0.2