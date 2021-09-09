Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit 1.1.1.1 on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

macOS

Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1 for Families:

Block malware

IPv4

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click Network > Advanced.

  3. Select the DNS tab. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  4. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2

  5. Click OK > Apply.

IPv6

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click Network > Advanced.

  3. Select the DNS tab. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  4. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the IPv6 addresses listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002

  5. Click OK > Apply.

Block malware and adult content

IPv4

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click Network > Advanced.

  3. Select the DNS tab. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  4. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3

  5. Click OK > Apply.

IPv6

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click Network > Advanced.

  3. Select the DNS tab. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  4. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the IPv6 addresses we listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003

  5. Click OK > Apply.