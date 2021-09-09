Linux
Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1 for Families:
Block malware
Ubuntu
IPv4
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.
Click Edit > IPv4.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Click Apply.
IPv6
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.
Go to IPv6.
Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Click Apply.
Debian
IPv4
In the command line, type:sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Replace the nameserver lines with:1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type::wq
IPv6
In the command line, type:sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Add the IPv6 address listed below:2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type::wq
Block Malware and Adult Content
Ubuntu
IPv4
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.
Click Edit > IPv4.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:1.1.1.31.0.0.3
Click Apply.
IPv6
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.
Go to IPv6.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
Click Apply.
Debian
IPv4
In the command line, type:sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Replace the nameserver lines with:1.1.1.31.0.0.3
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type::wq
IPv6
In the command line, type:sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type::wq