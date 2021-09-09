Skip to content
Linux

Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1 for Families:

Block malware

Ubuntu

IPv4

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.

  2. Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.

  3. Click Edit > IPv4.

  4. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  5. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2

  6. Click Apply.

IPv6

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.

  2. Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.

  3. Go to IPv6.

  4. Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002

  5. Click Apply.

Debian

IPv4

  1. In the command line, type:

    sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf

  2. Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.

  3. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  4. Replace the nameserver lines with:

    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2

  5. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type:

    :wq

IPv6

  1. In the command line, type:

    sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf

  2. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  3. Add the IPv6 address listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002

  4. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type:

    :wq

Block Malware and Adult Content

Ubuntu

IPv4

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.

  2. Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.

  3. Click Edit > IPv4.

  4. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  5. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3

  6. Click Apply.

IPv6

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.

  2. Select the Wireless tab, then choose the WiFi network you are currently connected to.

  3. Go to IPv6.

  4. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  5. Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003

  6. Click Apply.

Debian

IPv4

  1. In the command line, type:

    sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf

  2. Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.

  3. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  4. Replace the nameserver lines with:

    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3

  5. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type:

    :wq

IPv6

  1. In the command line, type:

    sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf

  2. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  3. Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003

  4. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit Vim. Then, type:

    :wq