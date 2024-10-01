How to build an Image Generator using Workers AI

The new flux models on Workers AI are our most powerful text to image AI models yet. In this video, we show you how to deploy your own Workers AI image playground in just a few minutes.

There are many businesses being built on top of AI image generation models and using Workers AI, you can get access to the best models in the industry without having to worry about inference, ops, or deployment. We provide the API for AI image generation and in a couple of seconds get an image back.