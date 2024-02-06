Explore Code Generation Using Deepseek Coder Models

A handy way to explore all of the models available on Workers AI is to use a Jupyter Notebook External link icon Open external link .

You can download the Deepseek Coder notebook or view the embedded notebook below.

​​ Exploring Code Generation Using Deepseek Coder

AI Models being able to generate code unlocks all sorts of use cases. The Deepseek Coder External link icon Open external link models @hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq and @hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq are now available on Workers AI.

Let’s explore them using the API!

import sys ! { sys . executable } - m pip install requests python - dotenv

import os from getpass import getpass from IPython . display import display , Image , Markdown , Audio import requests

% load_ext dotenv % dotenv

​​ Configuring your environment

To use the API you’ll need your Cloudflare Account ID External link icon Open external link (head to Workers & Pages > Overview > Account details > Account ID) and a Workers AI enabled API Token External link icon Open external link .

If you want to add these files to your environment, you can create a new file named .env

CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "YOUR-TOKEN" CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID = "YOUR-ACCOUNT-ID"

if "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" in os . environ : api_token = os . environ [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] else : api_token = getpass ( "Enter you Cloudflare API Token" )

if "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" in os . environ : account_id = os . environ [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] else : account_id = getpass ( "Enter your account id" )

A common use case is to complete the code for the user after they provide a descriptive comment.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq" prompt = "# A function that checks if a given word is a palindrome" response = requests . post ( f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { api_token } " } , json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ] } ) inference = response . json ( ) code = inference [ "result" ] [ "response" ] display ( Markdown ( f""" ```python { prompt } { code . strip ( ) } ``` """ ) )

def is_palindrome ( word ) : word = word . lower ( ) reversed_word = word [ : : - 1 ] if word == reversed_word : return True else : return False print ( is_palindrome ( "racecar" ) ) print ( is_palindrome ( "hello" ) )

​​ Assist in debugging

We’ve all been there, bugs happen. Sometimes those stacktraces can be very intimidating, and a great use case of using Code Generation is to assist in explaining the problem.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq" prompt = """Tell the user how to correct the following code: # Welcomes our user def hello_world(first_name="World"): print(f"Hello, {name}!") """ response = requests . post ( f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { api_token } " } , json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ] } ) inference = response . json ( ) response = inference [ "result" ] [ "response" ] display ( Markdown ( response ) )

The variable name is not defined in the function. It should be “first_name” instead of “name”. Here is the corrected code:

def hello_world ( first_name = "World" ) : print ( f"Hello, { first_name } " )

You can call this function with a name as an argument like this:

hello_world ( "John" )

This will print:

Hello, John

If you call the function without an argument, it will print:

hello_world ( )

This will print:

Hello, World

​​ Fill-in-the-middle Code Completion

A common use case in Developer Tools is to autocomplete based on context. Deepseek Coder provides the ability to submit existing code with a placeholder, so that the model can complete in context.

Warning: The tokens are prefixed with <｜ and suffixed with ｜> make sure to copy and paste them.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq" code = """ <｜fim▁begin｜>import re from jklol import email_service def send_email(email_address, body): is_valid_email = re.<｜fim▁hole｜> if not is_valid_email: raise InvalidEmailAddress(email_address) return email_service.send(email_address, body)<｜fim▁end｜> """ response = requests . post ( f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { api_token } " } , json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : code } ] } ) inference = response . json ( ) response = inference [ "result" ] [ "response" ] display ( Markdown ( f""" ```python { response . strip ( ) } ``` """ ) )

is_valid_email = re . match ( r"[^@]+@[^@]+\.[^@]+" , email_address )

​​ Experimental: Extract data into JSON

No need to threaten the model or bring grandma into the prompt.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq" json_schema = """ { "title": "User", "description": "A user from our example app", "type": "object", "properties": { "firstName": { "description": "The user's first name", "type": "string" }, "lastName": { "description": "The user's last name", "type": "string" }, "numKids": { "description": "Amount of children the user has currently", "type": "integer" }, "interests": { "description": "A list of what the user has shown interest in", "type": "array", "items": { "type": "string" } }, }, "required": [ "firstName" ] } """ system_prompt = f""" The user is going to discuss themselves and you should create a JSON object from their description to match the json schema below. <BEGIN JSON SCHEMA> { json_schema } <END JSON SCHEMA> Return JSON only. Do not explain or provide usage examples. """ prompt = """Hey there, I'm Craig Dennis and I'm a Developer Educator at Cloudflare. My email is [email protected] I am very interested in AI. I've got two kids. I love tacos, burritos, and all things Cloudflare""" response = requests . post ( f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { api_token } " } , json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : system_prompt } , { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ] } ) inference = response . json ( ) response = inference [ "result" ] [ "response" ] display ( Markdown ( f""" ```json { response . strip ( ) } ``` """ ) )