Explore Code Generation Using Deepseek Coder Models
A handy way to explore all of the models available on Workers AI is to use a Jupyter Notebook.
You can download the Deepseek Coder notebook or view the embedded notebook below.
Exploring Code Generation Using Deepseek Coder
AI Models being able to generate code unlocks all sorts of use cases. The Deepseek Coder models
@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq and
@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq are now available on Workers AI.
Let’s explore them using the API!
import sys!{sys.executable} -m pip install requests python-dotenv
Requirement already satisfied: requests in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (2.31.0)
Requirement already satisfied: python-dotenv in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (1.0.1)
Requirement already satisfied: charset-normalizer<4,>=2 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (3.3.2)
Requirement already satisfied: idna<4,>=2.5 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (3.6)
Requirement already satisfied: urllib3<3,>=1.21.1 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (2.1.0)
Requirement already satisfied: certifi>=2017.4.17 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (2023.11.17)
import osfrom getpass import getpass
from IPython.display import display, Image, Markdown, Audio
import requests
%load_ext dotenv%dotenv
Configuring your environment
To use the API you’ll need your Cloudflare Account ID (head to Workers & Pages > Overview > Account details > Account ID) and a Workers AI enabled API Token.
If you want to add these files to your environment, you can create a new file named
.env
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="YOUR-TOKEN"
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID="YOUR-ACCOUNT-ID"
if "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" in os.environ: api_token = os.environ["CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"]
else: api_token = getpass("Enter you Cloudflare API Token")
if "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" in os.environ: account_id = os.environ["CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID"]
else: account_id = getpass("Enter your account id")
Generate code from a comment
A common use case is to complete the code for the user after they provide a descriptive comment.
model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq"
prompt = "# A function that checks if a given word is a palindrome"
response = requests.post( f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}", headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"}, json={"messages": [ {"role": "user", "content": prompt} ]}
)inference = response.json()code = inference["result"]["response"]
display(Markdown(f""" ```python {prompt} {code.strip()} ```"""))
# A function that checks if a given word is a palindrome
def is_palindrome(word): # Convert the word to lowercase word = word.lower()
# Reverse the word reversed_word = word[::-1]
# Check if the reversed word is the same as the original word if word == reversed_word: return True else: return False
# Test the function
print(is_palindrome("racecar")) # Output: True
print(is_palindrome("hello")) # Output: False
Assist in debugging
We’ve all been there, bugs happen. Sometimes those stacktraces can be very intimidating, and a great use case of using Code Generation is to assist in explaining the problem.
model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq"
prompt = """Tell the user how to correct the following code:
# Welcomes our userdef hello_world(first_name="World"): print(f"Hello, {name}!")
"""
response = requests.post( f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}", headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"}, json={"messages": [ {"role": "user", "content": prompt} ]}
)inference = response.json()response = inference["result"]["response"]display(Markdown(response))
The variable name is not defined in the function. It should be “first_name” instead of “name”. Here is the corrected code:
# Welcomes our user
def hello_world(first_name="World"): print(f"Hello, {first_name}")
You can call this function with a name as an argument like this:
hello_world("John")
This will print:
Hello, John
If you call the function without an argument, it will print:
hello_world()
This will print:
Hello, World
Fill-in-the-middle Code Completion
A common use case in Developer Tools is to autocomplete based on context. Deepseek Coder provides the ability to submit existing code with a placeholder, so that the model can complete in context.
Warning: The tokens are prefixed with
<｜ and suffixed with
｜> make sure to copy and paste them.
model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq"
code = """<｜fim▁begin｜>import re
from jklol import email_service
def send_email(email_address, body): is_valid_email = re.<｜fim▁hole｜> if not is_valid_email: raise InvalidEmailAddress(email_address) return email_service.send(email_address, body)<｜fim▁end｜>"""
response = requests.post( f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}", headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"}, json={"messages": [ {"role": "user", "content": code} ]}
)inference = response.json()response = inference["result"]["response"]display(Markdown(f""" ```python {response.strip()} ```"""))
is_valid_email = re.match(r"[^@]+@[^@]+\.[^@]+", email_address)
Experimental: Extract data into JSON
No need to threaten the model or bring grandma into the prompt.
model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq"
# Learn more at https://json-schema.org/json_schema = """{ "title": "User", "description": "A user from our example app", "type": "object", "properties": { "firstName": { "description": "The user's first name", "type": "string" }, "lastName": { "description": "The user's last name", "type": "string" }, "numKids": { "description": "Amount of children the user has currently", "type": "integer" }, "interests": { "description": "A list of what the user has shown interest in", "type": "array", "items": { "type": "string" } }, }, "required": [ "firstName" ]}"""
system_prompt = f"""The user is going to discuss themselves and you should create a JSON object from their description to match the json schema below.
<BEGIN JSON SCHEMA>{json_schema}<END JSON SCHEMA>
Return JSON only. Do not explain or provide usage examples."""
prompt = """Hey there, I'm Craig Dennis and I'm a Developer Educator at Cloudflare. My email is [email protected]. I am very interested in AI. I've got two kids. I love tacos, burritos, and all things Cloudflare"""
response = requests.post( f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}", headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"}, json={"messages": [ {"role": "system", "content": system_prompt}, {"role": "user", "content": prompt} ]}
)inference = response.json()response = inference["result"]["response"]display(Markdown(f""" ```json {response.strip()} ```"""))
{ "firstName": "Craig", "lastName": "Dennis", "numKids": 2, "interests": ["AI", "Cloudflare", "Tacos", "Burritos"]
}