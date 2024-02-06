Cloudflare Docs
Explore Code Generation Using Deepseek Coder Models

A handy way to explore all of the models available on Workers AI is to use a Jupyter Notebook.

You can download the Deepseek Coder notebook or view the embedded notebook below.

​​ Exploring Code Generation Using Deepseek Coder

AI Models being able to generate code unlocks all sorts of use cases. The Deepseek Coder models @hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq and @hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq are now available on Workers AI.

Let’s explore them using the API!

import os
from getpass import getpass


from IPython.display import display, Image, Markdown, Audio


import requests
%load_ext dotenv
%dotenv

​​ Configuring your environment

To use the API you’ll need your Cloudflare Account ID (head to Workers & Pages > Overview > Account details > Account ID) and a Workers AI enabled API Token.

If you want to add these files to your environment, you can create a new file named .env

CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="YOUR-TOKEN"

CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID="YOUR-ACCOUNT-ID"

if "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" in os.environ:
    api_token = os.environ["CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"]

else:
    api_token = getpass("Enter you Cloudflare API Token")

if "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" in os.environ:
    account_id = os.environ["CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID"]

else:
    account_id = getpass("Enter your account id")

​​ Generate code from a comment

A common use case is to complete the code for the user after they provide a descriptive comment.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq"


prompt = "# A function that checks if a given word is a palindrome"


response = requests.post(
    f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"},
    json={"messages": [
        {"role": "user", "content": prompt}
    ]}

)
inference = response.json()
code = inference["result"]["response"]


display(Markdown(f"""
    ```python
    {prompt}
    {code.strip()}
    ```
"""))

# A function that checks if a given word is a palindrome

def is_palindrome(word):
    # Convert the word to lowercase
    word = word.lower()


    # Reverse the word
    reversed_word = word[::-1]


    # Check if the reversed word is the same as the original word
    if word == reversed_word:
        return True
    else:
        return False



# Test the function

print(is_palindrome("racecar"))  # Output: True

print(is_palindrome("hello"))    # Output: False

​​ Assist in debugging

We’ve all been there, bugs happen. Sometimes those stacktraces can be very intimidating, and a great use case of using Code Generation is to assist in explaining the problem.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq"


prompt = """Tell the user how to correct the following code:


# Welcomes our user
def hello_world(first_name="World"):
    print(f"Hello, {name}!")


"""


response = requests.post(
    f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"},
    json={"messages": [
        {"role": "user", "content": prompt}
    ]}

)
inference = response.json()
response = inference["result"]["response"]
display(Markdown(response))

The variable name is not defined in the function. It should be “first_name” instead of “name”. Here is the corrected code:

# Welcomes our user

def hello_world(first_name="World"):
    print(f"Hello, {first_name}")

You can call this function with a name as an argument like this:

hello_world("John")

This will print:

Hello, John

If you call the function without an argument, it will print:

hello_world()

This will print:

Hello, World

​​ Fill-in-the-middle Code Completion

A common use case in Developer Tools is to autocomplete based on context. Deepseek Coder provides the ability to submit existing code with a placeholder, so that the model can complete in context.

Warning: The tokens are prefixed with <｜ and suffixed with ｜> make sure to copy and paste them.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq"


code = """
<｜fim▁begin｜>import re


from jklol import email_service


def send_email(email_address, body):
    is_valid_email = re.<｜fim▁hole｜>
    if not is_valid_email:
        raise InvalidEmailAddress(email_address)
    return email_service.send(email_address, body)<｜fim▁end｜>
"""


response = requests.post(
    f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"},
    json={"messages": [
        {"role": "user", "content": code}
    ]}

)
inference = response.json()
response = inference["result"]["response"]
display(Markdown(f"""
    ```python
    {response.strip()}
    ```
"""))

is_valid_email = re.match(r"[^@]+@[^@]+\.[^@]+", email_address)

​​ Experimental: Extract data into JSON

No need to threaten the model or bring grandma into the prompt.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq"



# Learn more at https://json-schema.org/
json_schema = """
{
  "title": "User",
  "description": "A user from our example app",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "firstName": {
      "description": "The user's first name",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "lastName": {
      "description": "The user's last name",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "numKids": {
      "description": "Amount of children the user has currently",
      "type": "integer"
    },
    "interests": {
      "description": "A list of what the user has shown interest in",
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "string"
      }
    },
  },
  "required": [ "firstName" ]
}
"""


system_prompt = f"""
The user is going to discuss themselves and you should create a JSON object from their description to match the json schema below.


<BEGIN JSON SCHEMA>
{json_schema}
<END JSON SCHEMA>


Return JSON only. Do not explain or provide usage examples.
"""


prompt = """Hey there, I'm Craig Dennis and I'm a Developer Educator at Cloudflare. My email is [email protected].
            I am very interested in AI. I've got two kids. I love tacos, burritos, and all things Cloudflare"""


response = requests.post(
    f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"},
    json={"messages": [
        {"role": "system", "content": system_prompt},
        {"role": "user", "content": prompt}
    ]}

)
inference = response.json()
response = inference["result"]["response"]
display(Markdown(f"""
    ```json
    {response.strip()}
    ```
"""))

{
  "firstName": "Craig",
  "lastName": "Dennis",
  "numKids": 2,
  "interests": ["AI", "Cloudflare", "Tacos", "Burritos"]

}