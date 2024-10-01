Build a Voice Notes App with auto transcriptions using Workers AI

In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a Voice Notes App with automatic transcriptions of voice recordings, and optional post-processing. The following tools will be used to build the application:

Workers AI to transcribe the voice recordings, and for the optional post processing

D1 database to store the notes

R2 storage to store the voice recordings

Nuxt framework to build the full-stack application

Workers to deploy the project

Prerequisites

To continue, you will need:

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create a new Worker project

Create a new Worker project using the c3 CLI with the nuxt framework preset.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- voice-notes --framework=nuxt --experimental Terminal window yarn create cloudflare@latest voice-notes --framework=nuxt --experimental Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest voice-notes --framework=nuxt --experimental

Install additional dependencies

Change into the newly created project directory

Terminal window cd voice-notes

And install the following dependencies:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i @nuxt/ui @vueuse/core @iconify-json/heroicons Terminal window yarn add @nuxt/ui @vueuse/core @iconify-json/heroicons Terminal window pnpm add @nuxt/ui @vueuse/core @iconify-json/heroicons

Then add the @nuxt/ui module to the nuxt.config.ts file:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { //.. modules : [ 'nitro-cloudflare-dev' , '@nuxt/ui' ] , //.. } )

[Optional] Move to Nuxt 4 compatibility mode

Moving to Nuxt 4 compatibility mode ensures that your application remains forward-compatible with upcoming updates to Nuxt.

Create a new app folder in the project's root directory and move the app.vue file to it. Also, add the following to your nuxt.config.ts file:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { //.. future : { compatibilityVersion : 4 , }, //.. } )

Note The rest of the tutorial will use the app folder for keeping the client side code. If you did not make this change, you should continue to use the project's root directory.

Start local development server

At this point you can test your application by starting a local development server using:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev

If everything is set up correctly, you should see a Nuxt welcome page at http://localhost:3000 .

2. Create the transcribe API endpoint

This API makes use of Workers AI to transcribe the voice recordings. To use Workers AI within your project, you first need to bind it to the Worker.

Workers AI local development usage charges Using Workers AI always accesses your Cloudflare account in order to run AI models and will incur usage charges even in local development.

Add the AI binding to the wrangler.toml file.

wrangler.toml [ ai ] binding = "AI"

Once the AI binding has been configured, run the cf-typegen command to generate the necessary Cloudflare type definitions. This makes the types definitions available in the server event contexts.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run cf-typegen Terminal window yarn run cf-typegen Terminal window pnpm run cf-typegen

Create a transcribe POST endpoint by creating transcribe.post.ts file inside the /server/api directory.

server/api/transcribe.post.ts export default defineEventHandler ( async ( event ) => { const { cloudflare } = event . context ; const form = await readFormData ( event ) ; const blob = form . get ( 'audio' ) as Blob ; if ( ! blob ) { throw createError ( { statusCode : 400 , message : 'Missing audio blob to transcribe' , } ) ; } try { const response = await cloudflare . env . AI . run ( '@cf/openai/whisper' , { audio : [ ...new Uint8Array ( await blob . arrayBuffer ())] , } ) ; return response . text ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( 'Error transcribing audio:' , err ) ; throw createError ( { statusCode : 500 , message : 'Failed to transcribe audio. Please try again.' , } ) ; } } ) ;

The above code does the following:

Extracts the audio blob from the event. Transcribes the blob using the @cf/openai/whisper model and returns the transcription text as response.

3. Create an API endpoint for uploading audio recordings to R2

Before uploading the audio recordings to R2 , you need to create a bucket first. You will also need to add the R2 binding to your wrangler.toml file and regenerate the Cloudflare type definitions.

Create an R2 bucket.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket create <BUCKET_NAME> Terminal window yarn dlx wrangler r2 bucket create <BUCKET_NAME> Terminal window pnpm dlx wrangler r2 bucket create <BUCKET_NAME>

Add the storage binding to your wrangler.toml file.

wrangler.toml [[ r2_buckets ]] binding = "R2" bucket_name = "<BUCKET_NAME>"

Finally, generate the type definitions by rerunning the cf-typegen script.

Now you are ready to create the upload endpoint. Create a new upload.put.ts file in your server/api directory, and add the following code to it:

server/api/upload.put.ts export default defineEventHandler ( async ( event ) => { const { cloudflare } = event . context ; const form = await readFormData ( event ) ; const files = form . getAll ( 'files' ) as File [] ; if ( ! files ) { throw createError ( { statusCode : 400 , message : 'Missing files' } ) ; } const uploadKeys : string [] = [] ; for ( const file of files ) { const obj = await cloudflare . env . R2 . put ( `recordings/ ${ file . name } ` , file ) ; if ( obj ) { uploadKeys . push ( obj . key ) ; } } return uploadKeys ; } ) ;

The above code does the following:

The files variable retrieves all files sent by the client using form.getAll(), which allows for multiple uploads in a single request. Uploads the files to the R2 bucket using the binding ( R2 ) you created earlier.

Note The recordings/ prefix organizes uploaded files within a dedicated folder in your bucket. This will also come in handy when serving these recordings to the client (covered later).

4. Create an API endpoint to save notes entries

Before creating the endpoint, you will need to perform steps similar to those for the R2 bucket, with some additional steps to prepare a notes table.

Create a D1 database.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler d1 create <DB_NAME> Terminal window yarn dlx wrangler d1 create <DB_NAME> Terminal window pnpm dlx wrangler d1 create <DB_NAME>

Add the D1 bindings to the wrangler.toml file. You can get the DB_ID from the output of the d1 create command.

wrangler.toml [[ d1_databases ]] binding = "DB" database_name = "<DB_NAME>" database_id = "<DB_ID>"

As before, rerun the cf-typegen command to generate the types.

Next, create a DB migration.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler d1 migrations create <DB_NAME> "create notes table" Terminal window yarn dlx wrangler d1 migrations create <DB_NAME> "create notes table" Terminal window pnpm dlx wrangler d1 migrations create <DB_NAME> "create notes table"

This will create a new migrations folder in the project's root directory, and add an empty 0001_create_notes_table.sql file to it. Replace the contents of this file with the code below.

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS notes ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, text TEXT NOT NULL , created_at DATETIME DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, updated_at DATETIME DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, audio_urls TEXT );

And then apply this migration to create the notes table.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler d1 migrations apply <DB_NAME> Terminal window yarn dlx wrangler d1 migrations apply <DB_NAME> Terminal window pnpm dlx wrangler d1 migrations apply <DB_NAME>

Note The above command will create the notes table locally. To apply the migration on your remote production database, use the --remote flag.

Now you can create the API endpoint. Create a new file index.post.ts in the server/api/notes directory, and change its content to the following:

server/api/notes/index.post.ts export default defineEventHandler ( async ( event ) => { const { cloudflare } = event . context ; const { text , audioUrls } = await readBody ( event ) ; if ( ! text ) { throw createError ( { statusCode : 400 , message : 'Missing note text' , } ) ; } try { await cloudflare . env . DB . prepare ( 'INSERT INTO notes (text, audio_urls) VALUES (?1, ?2)' ) . bind ( text , audioUrls ? JSON . stringify ( audioUrls ) : null ) . run () ; return setResponseStatus ( event , 201 ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( 'Error creating note:' , err ) ; throw createError ( { statusCode : 500 , message : 'Failed to create note. Please try again.' , } ) ; } } ) ;

The above does the following:

Extracts the text, and optional audioUrls from the event. Saves it to the database after converting the audioUrls to a JSON string.

5. Handle note creation on the client-side

Now you're ready to work on the client side. Let's start by tackling the note creation part first.

Recording user audio

Create a composable to handle audio recording using the MediaRecorder API. This will be used to record notes through the user's microphone.

Create a new file useMediaRecorder.ts in the app/composables folder, and add the following code to it:

app/composables/useMediaRecorder.ts interface MediaRecorderState { isRecording : boolean ; recordingDuration : number ; audioData : Uint8Array | null ; updateTrigger : number ; } export function useMediaRecorder () { const state = ref < MediaRecorderState > ( { isRecording : false , recordingDuration : 0 , audioData : null , updateTrigger : 0 , } ) ; let mediaRecorder : MediaRecorder | null = null ; let audioContext : AudioContext | null = null ; let analyser : AnalyserNode | null = null ; let animationFrame : number | null = null ; let audioChunks : Blob [] | undefined = undefined ; const updateAudioData = () => { if ( ! analyser || ! state . value . isRecording || ! state . value . audioData ) { if ( animationFrame ) { cancelAnimationFrame ( animationFrame ) ; animationFrame = null ; } return ; } analyser . getByteTimeDomainData ( state . value . audioData ) ; state . value . updateTrigger += 1 ; animationFrame = requestAnimationFrame ( updateAudioData ) ; }; const startRecording = async () => { try { const stream = await navigator . mediaDevices . getUserMedia ( { audio : true } ) ; audioContext = new AudioContext () ; analyser = audioContext . createAnalyser () ; const source = audioContext . createMediaStreamSource ( stream ) ; source . connect ( analyser ) ; mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder ( stream ) ; audioChunks = [] ; mediaRecorder . ondataavailable = ( e : BlobEvent ) => { audioChunks ?. push ( e . data ) ; state . value . recordingDuration += 1 ; }; state . value . audioData = new Uint8Array ( analyser . frequencyBinCount ) ; state . value . isRecording = true ; state . value . recordingDuration = 0 ; state . value . updateTrigger = 0 ; mediaRecorder . start ( 1000 ) ; updateAudioData () ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( 'Error accessing microphone:' , err ) ; throw err ; } }; const stopRecording = async () => { return await new Promise < Blob > ( ( resolve ) => { if ( mediaRecorder && state . value . isRecording ) { mediaRecorder . onstop = () => { const blob = new Blob ( audioChunks , { type : 'audio/webm' } ) ; audioChunks = undefined ; state . value . recordingDuration = 0 ; state . value . updateTrigger = 0 ; state . value . audioData = null ; resolve ( blob ) ; }; state . value . isRecording = false ; mediaRecorder . stop () ; mediaRecorder . stream . getTracks () . forEach ( ( track ) => track . stop ()) ; if ( animationFrame ) { cancelAnimationFrame ( animationFrame ) ; animationFrame = null ; } audioContext ?. close () ; audioContext = null ; } } ) ; }; onUnmounted ( () => { stopRecording () ; } ) ; return { state : readonly ( state ) , startRecording , stopRecording , }; }

The above code does the following:

Exposes functions to start and stop audio recordings in a Vue application. Captures audio input from the user's microphone using MediaRecorder API. Processes real-time audio data for visualization using AudioContext and AnalyserNode. Stores recording state including duration and recording status. Maintains chunks of audio data and combines them into a final audio blob when recording stops. Updates audio visualization data continuously using animation frames while recording. Automatically cleans up all audio resources when recording stops or component unmounts. Returns audio recordings in webm format for further processing.

Create a component for note creation

This component allows users to create notes by either typing or recording audio. It also handles audio transcription and uploading the recordings to the server.

Create a new file named CreateNote.vue inside the app/components folder. Add the following template code to the newly created file:

app/components/CreateNote.vue < template > < div class = "flex flex-col gap-y-5" > < div class = "flex flex-col h-full md:flex-row gap-y-4 md:gap-x-6 overflow-hidden p-px" > < UCard : ui = " { base: 'h-full flex flex-col flex-1' , body: { base: 'flex-grow' }, header: { base: 'md:h-[72px]' }, } " > < template # header > < h3 class = "text-base md:text-lg font-medium text-gray-600 dark:text-gray-300" > Note transcript </ h3 > </ template > < UTextarea v-model = " note " placeholder = "Type your note or use voice recording..." size = "lg" autofocus : disabled = " loading || isTranscribing || state . isRecording " : rows = " 10 " /> </ UCard > < UCard class = "md:h-full md:flex md:flex-col md:w-96 shrink-0 order-first md:order-none" : ui = " { body: { base: 'max-h-36 md:max-h-none md:flex-grow overflow-y-auto' }, } " > < template # header > < h3 class = "text-base md:text-lg font-medium text-gray-600 dark:text-gray-300" > Note recordings </ h3 > < UTooltip : text = " state . isRecording ? 'Stop Recording' : 'Start Recording'" > < UButton : icon = " state . isRecording ? 'i-heroicons-stop-circle' : 'i-heroicons-microphone' " : color = " state . isRecording ? 'red' : 'primary'" : loading = " isTranscribing " @ click = " toggleRecording " /> </ UTooltip > </ template > < AudioVisualizer v-if = " state . isRecording " class = "w-full h-14 p-2 bg-gray-50 dark:bg-gray-800 rounded-lg mb-2" : audio-data = " state . audioData " : data-update-trigger = " state . updateTrigger " /> < div v-else-if = " isTranscribing " class = "flex items-center justify-center h-14 gap-x-3 p-2 bg-gray-50 dark:bg-gray-800 rounded-lg mb-2 text-gray-500 dark:text-gray-400" > < UIcon name = "i-heroicons-arrow-path-20-solid" class = "w-6 h-6 animate-spin" /> Transcribing... </ div > < RecordingsList : recordings = " recordings " @ delete = " deleteRecording " /> < div v-if = " ! recordings . length && ! state . isRecording && ! isTranscribing " class = "h-full flex items-center justify-center text-gray-500 dark:text-gray-400" > No recordings... </ div > </ UCard > </ div > < UDivider /> < div class = "flex justify-end gap-x-4" > < UButton icon = "i-heroicons-trash" color = "gray" size = "lg" variant = "ghost" : disabled = " loading " @ click = " clearNote " > Clear </ UButton > < UButton icon = "i-heroicons-cloud-arrow-up" size = "lg" : loading = " loading " : disabled = " ! note . trim () && ! state . isRecording " @ click = " saveNote " > Save </ UButton > </ div > </ div > </ template >

The above template results in the following:

A panel with a textarea inside to type the note manually. Another panel to manage start/stop of an audio recording, and show the recordings done already. A bottom panel to reset or save the note (along with the recordings).

Now, add the following code below the template code in the same file:

app/components/CreateNote.vue < script setup lang = "ts" > import type { Recording , Settings } from '~~/types' ; const emit = defineEmits <{ ( e : 'created' ) : void ; }> () ; const note = ref ( '' ) ; const loading = ref (false) ; const isTranscribing = ref (false) ; const { state , startRecording , stopRecording } = useMediaRecorder () ; const recordings = ref < Recording [] > ([]) ; const handleRecordingStart = async () => { try { await startRecording () ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( 'Error accessing microphone:' , err ) ; useToast () . add ( { title : 'Error' , description : 'Could not access microphone. Please check permissions.' , color : 'red' , } ) ; } }; const handleRecordingStop = async () => { let blob : Blob | undefined ; try { blob = await stopRecording () ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( 'Error stopping recording:' , err ) ; useToast () . add ( { title : 'Error' , description : 'Failed to record audio. Please try again.' , color : 'red' , } ) ; } if ( blob ) { try { const transcription = await transcribeAudio ( blob ) ; note . value += note . value ? '



' : '' ; note . value += transcription ?? '' ; recordings . value . unshift ( { url : URL . createObjectURL ( blob ) , blob , id : ` ${ Date . now () } ` , } ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( 'Error transcribing audio:' , err ) ; useToast () . add ( { title : 'Error' , description : 'Failed to transcribe audio. Please try again.' , color : 'red' , } ) ; } } }; const toggleRecording = () => { if ( state . value . isRecording ) { handleRecordingStop () ; } else { handleRecordingStart () ; } }; const transcribeAudio = async ( blob : Blob ) => { try { isTranscribing . value = true ; const formData = new FormData () ; formData . append ( 'audio' , blob ) ; return await $fetch ( '/api/transcribe' , { method : 'POST' , body : formData , } ) ; } finally { isTranscribing . value = false ; } }; const clearNote = () => { note . value = '' ; recordings . value = [] ; }; const saveNote = async () => { if ( ! note . value . trim ()) return ; loading . value = true ; const noteToSave : { text : string ; audioUrls ?: string [] } = { text : note . value . trim () , }; try { if ( recordings . value . length ) { noteToSave . audioUrls = await uploadRecordings () ; } await $fetch ( '/api/notes' , { method : 'POST' , body : noteToSave , } ) ; useToast () . add ( { title : 'Success' , description : 'Note saved successfully' , color : 'green' , } ) ; note . value = '' ; recordings . value = [] ; emit ( 'created' ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( 'Error saving note:' , err ) ; useToast () . add ( { title : 'Error' , description : 'Failed to save note' , color : 'red' , } ) ; } finally { loading . value = false ; } }; const deleteRecording = ( recording : Recording ) => { recordings . value = recordings . value . filter ( ( r ) => r . id !== recording . id ) ; }; const uploadRecordings = async () => { if ( ! recordings . value . length ) return ; const formData = new FormData () ; recordings . value . forEach ( ( recording ) => { formData . append ( 'files' , recording . blob , recording . id + '.webm' ) ; } ) ; const uploadKeys = await $fetch ( '/api/upload' , { method : 'PUT' , body : formData , } ) ; return uploadKeys ; }; </ script >

The above code does the following:

When a recording is stopped by calling handleRecordingStop function, the audio blob is sent for transcribing to the transcribe API endpoint. The transcription response text is appended to the existing textarea content. When the note is saved by calling the saveNote function, the audio recordings are uploaded first to R2 by using the upload endpoint we created earlier. Then, the actual note content along with the audioUrls (the R2 object keys) are saved by calling the notes post endpoint.

Create a new page route for showing the component

You can use this component in a Nuxt page to show it to the user. But before that you need to modify your app.vue file. Update the content of your app.vue to the following:

/app/app.vue < template > < NuxtRouteAnnouncer /> < NuxtLoadingIndicator /> < div class = "h-screen flex flex-col md:flex-row" > < USlideover v-model = " isDrawerOpen " class = "md:hidden" side = "left" : ui = " { width: 'max-w-xs' } " > < AppSidebar : links = " links " @ hide-drawer = " isDrawerOpen = false " /> </ USlideover > <!-- The App Sidebar --> < AppSidebar : links = " links " class = "hidden md:block md:w-64" /> < div class = "flex-1 h-full min-w-0 bg-gray-50 dark:bg-gray-950" > <!-- The App Header --> < AppHeader : title = " title " @ show-drawer = " isDrawerOpen = true " > < template # actions v-if = " route . path === '/'" > < UButton icon = "i-heroicons-plus" @ click = " navigateTo ( '/new' ) " > New Note </ UButton > </ template > </ AppHeader > <!-- Main Page Content --> < main class = "p-4 sm:p-6 h-[calc(100vh-3.5rem)] overflow-y-auto" > < NuxtPage /> </ main > </ div > </ div > < UNotifications /> </ template > < script setup lang = "ts" > const isDrawerOpen = ref (false) ; const links = [ { label : 'Notes' , icon : 'i-heroicons-document-text' , to : '/' , click : () => ( isDrawerOpen . value = false) , }, { label : 'Settings' , icon : 'i-heroicons-cog' , to : '/settings' , click : () => ( isDrawerOpen . value = false) , }, ] ; const route = useRoute () ; const title = computed ( () => { const activeLink = links . find ( ( l ) => l . to === route . path ) ; if ( activeLink ) { return activeLink . label ; } return '' ; } ) ; </ script >

The above code allows for a nuxt page to be shown to the user, apart from showing an app header and a navigation sidebar.

Next, add a new file named new.vue inside the app/pages folder, add the following code to it:

app/pages/new.vue < template > < UModal v-model = " isOpen " fullscreen > < UCard : ui = " { base: 'h-full flex flex-col' , rounded: '' , body: { base: 'flex-grow overflow-hidden' , }, } " > < template # header > < h2 class = "text-xl md:text-2xl font-semibold leading-6" > Create note </ h2 > < UButton color = "gray" variant = "ghost" icon = "i-heroicons-x-mark-20-solid" @ click = " closeModal " /> </ template > < CreateNote class = "max-w-7xl mx-auto h-full" @ created = " closeModal " /> </ UCard > </ UModal > </ template > < script setup lang = "ts" > const isOpen = ref (true) ; const router = useRouter () ; const closeModal = () => { isOpen . value = false ; if ( window . history . length > 2 ) { router . back () ; } else { navigateTo ( { path : '/' , replace : true , } ) ; } }; </ script >

The above code shows the CreateNote component inside a modal, and navigates back to the home page on successful note creation.

6. Showing the notes on the client side

To show the notes from the database on the client side, create an API endpoint first that will interact with the database.

Create an API endpoint to fetch notes from the database

Create a new file named index.get.ts inside the server/api/notes directory, and add the following code to it:

server/api/index.get.ts import type { Note } from '~~/types' ; export default defineEventHandler ( async ( event ) => { const { cloudflare } = event . context ; const res = await cloudflare . env . DB . prepare ( `SELECT id, text, audio_urls AS audioUrls, created_at AS createdAt, updated_at AS updatedAt FROM notes ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT 50;` ) . all < Omit < Note , 'audioUrls' > & { audioUrls : string | null }> () ; return res . results . map ( ( note ) => ( { ... note , audioUrls : note . audioUrls ? JSON . parse ( note . audioUrls ) : undefined , } )) ; } ) ;

The above code fetches the last 50 notes from the database, ordered by their creation date in descending order. The audio_urls field is stored as a string in the database, but it's converted to an array using JSON.parse to handle multiple audio files seamlessly on the client side.

Next, create a page named index.vue inside the app/pages directory. This will be the home page of the application. Add the following code to it:

app/pages/index.vue < template > < div : class = " { 'flex h-full' : ! notes ?. length } " > < div v-if = " notes ?. length " class = "space-y-4 sm:space-y-6" > < NoteCard v-for = " note in notes " : key = " note . id " : note = " note " /> </ div > < div v-else class = "flex-1 self-center text-center text-gray-500 dark:text-gray-400 space-y-2" > < h2 class = "text-2xl md:text-3xl" > No notes created </ h2 > < p > Get started by creating your first note </ p > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script setup lang = "ts" > import type { Note } from '~~/types' ; const { data : notes } = await useFetch < Note [] > ( '/api/notes' ) ; </ script >

The above code fetches the notes from the database by calling the /api/notes endpoint you created just now, and renders them as note cards.

Serving the saved recordings from R2

To be able to play the audio recordings of these notes, you need to serve the saved recordings from the R2 storage.

Create a new file named [...pathname].get.ts inside the server/routes/recordings directory, and add the following code to it:

Note The ... prefix in the file name makes it a catch all route. This allows it to receive all events that are meant for paths starting with /recordings prefix. This is where the recordings prefix that was added previously while saving the recordings becomes helpful.

server/routes/recordings/[...pathname].get.ts export default defineEventHandler ( async ( event ) => { const { cloudflare , params } = event . context ; const { pathname } = params || {}; return cloudflare . env . R2 . get ( `recordings/ ${ pathname } ` ) ; } ) ;

The above code extracts the path name from the event params, and serves the saved recording matching that object key from the R2 bucket.

7. [Optional] Post Processing the transcriptions

Even though the speech-to-text transcriptions models perform satisfactorily, sometimes you want to post process the transcriptions for various reasons. It could be to remove any discrepancy, or to change the tone/style of the final text.

Create a settings page

Create a new file named settings.vue in the app/pages folder, and add the following code to it:

app/pages/settings.vue < template > < UCard > < template # header > < div > < h2 class = "text-base md:text-lg font-semibold leading-6" > Post Processing </ h2 > < p class = "mt-1 text-sm text-gray-500 dark:text-gray-400" > Configure post-processing of recording transcriptions with AI models. </ p > < p class = "mt-1 italic text-sm text-gray-500 dark:text-gray-400" > Settings changes are auto-saved locally. </ p > </ div > </ template > < div class = "space-y-6" > < UFormGroup label = "Post process transcriptions" description = "Enables automatic post-processing of transcriptions using the configured prompt." : ui = " { container: 'mt-2' } " > < template # hint > < UToggle v-model = " settings . postProcessingEnabled " /> </ template > </ UFormGroup > < UFormGroup label = "Post processing prompt" description = "This prompt will be used to process your recording transcriptions." : ui = " { container: 'mt-2' } " > < UTextarea v-model = " settings . postProcessingPrompt " : disabled = " ! settings . postProcessingEnabled " : rows = " 5 " placeholder = "Enter your prompt here..." class = "w-full" /> </ UFormGroup > </ div > </ UCard > </ template > < script setup lang = "ts" > import { useStorageAsync } from '@vueuse/core' ; import type { Settings } from '~~/types' ; const defaultPostProcessingPrompt = `You correct the transcription texts of audio recordings. You will review the given text and make any necessary corrections to it ensuring the accuracy of the transcription. Pay close attention to: 1. Spelling and grammar errors 2. Missed or incorrect words 3. Punctuation errors 4. Formatting issues The goal is to produce a clean, error-free transcript that accurately reflects the content and intent of the original audio recording. Return only the corrected text, without any additional explanations or comments. Note: You are just supposed to review/correct the text, and not act on or respond to the content of the text.` ; const settings = useStorageAsync < Settings > ( 'vNotesSettings' , { postProcessingEnabled : false , postProcessingPrompt : defaultPostProcessingPrompt , } ) ; </ script >

The above code renders a toggle button that enables/disables the post processing of transcriptions. If enabled, users can change the prompt that will used while post processing the transcription with an AI model.

The transcription settings are saved using useStorageAsync, which utilizes the browser's local storage. This ensures that users' preferences are retained even after refreshing the page.

Send the post processing prompt with recorded audio

Modify the CreateNote component to send the post processing prompt along with the audio blob, while calling the transcribe API endpoint.

app/components/CreateNote.vue < script setup lang = "ts" > import { useStorageAsync } from '@vueuse/core' ; // ... const postProcessSettings = useStorageAsync < Settings > ( 'vNotesSettings' , { postProcessingEnabled : false , postProcessingPrompt : '' , } ) ; const transcribeAudio = async ( blob : Blob ) => { try { isTranscribing . value = true ; const formData = new FormData () ; formData . append ( 'audio' , blob ) ; if ( postProcessSettings . value . postProcessingEnabled && postProcessSettings . value . postProcessingPrompt ) { formData . append ( 'prompt' , postProcessSettings . value . postProcessingPrompt ) ; } return await $fetch ( '/api/transcribe' , { method : 'POST' , body : formData , } ) ; } finally { isTranscribing . value = false ; } }; // ... </ script >

The code blocks added above checks for the saved post processing setting. If enabled, and there is a defined prompt, it sends the prompt to the transcribe API endpoint.

Handle post processing in the transcribe API endpoint

Modify the transcribe API endpoint, and update it to the following:

server/api/transcribe.post.ts export default defineEventHandler ( async ( event ) => { // ... try { const response = await cloudflare . env . AI . run ( '@cf/openai/whisper' , { audio : [ ...new Uint8Array ( await blob . arrayBuffer ())] , } ) ; const postProcessingPrompt = form . get ( 'prompt' ) as string ; if ( postProcessingPrompt && response . text ) { const postProcessResult = await cloudflare . env . AI . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct' , { temperature : 0.3 , prompt : ` ${ postProcessingPrompt } .



Text:



${ response . text }



Response:` , } ) ; return ( postProcessResult as { response ?: string } ) . response ; } else { return response . text ; } } catch ( err ) { // ... } } ) ;

The above code does the following:

Extracts the post processing prompt from the event FormData. If present, it calls the Workers AI API to process the transcription text using the @cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct model. Finally, it returns the response from Workers AI to the client.

8. Deploy the application

Now you are ready to deploy the project to a .workers.dev sub-domain by running the deploy command.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy

You can preview your application at <YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev .

Note If you used pnpm as your package manager, you may face build errors like "stdin" is not exported by "node_modules/.pnpm/unenv@1.10.0/node_modules/unenv/runtime/node/process/index.mjs" . To resolve it, you can try hoisting your node modules with the shamefully-hoist-true ↗ option.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, you have gone through the steps of building a voice notes application using Nuxt 3, Cloudflare Workers, D1, and R2 storage. You learnt to:

Set up the backend to store and manage notes

Create API endpoints to fetch and display notes

Handle audio recordings

Implement optional post-processing for transcriptions

Deploy the application using the Cloudflare module syntax

The complete source code of the project is available on GitHub. You can go through it to see the code for various frontend components not covered in the article. You can find it here: github.com/ra-jeev/vnotes ↗.