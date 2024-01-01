Model ID: @cf/runwayml/stable-diffusion-v1-5-img2img

Stable Diffusion is a latent text-to-image diffusion model capable of generating photo-realistic images. Img2img generate a new image from an input image with Stable Diffusion.

Task Type: Text-to-Image

Workers - TypeScript import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const exampleInputImage = await fetch ( "https://pub-1fb693cb11cc46b2b2f656f51e015a2c.r2.dev/dog.png" ) ; const inputs = { prompt : "Change to a lion" , image : [ ... new Uint8Array ( await exampleInputImage . arrayBuffer ( ) ) ] , } ; const response = await ai . run < "@cf/runwayml/stable-diffusion-v1-5-img2img" > ( "@cf/runwayml/stable-diffusion-v1-5-img2img" , inputs ) ; return new Response ( response , { headers : { "content-type" : "image/png" , } , } ) ; } , } ;

curl $ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/runwayml/stable-diffusion-v1-5-img2img \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'

The response is a binary PNG file.

