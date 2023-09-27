Sentiment Analysis

DistilBERT-SST-2 is a distilled BERT model that was finetuned on SST-2 for sentiment classification.

ID: @cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8 - used to run this model via SDK or API

Task: text-classification

License type: Apache 2.0

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const = await ai . run ( '@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8' , { text : "This pizza is great!" } ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( answer ) ) ; } , } ;

async function run ( model , input ) { const response = await fetch ( ` https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/ ${ model } ` , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" } , method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( input ) , } ) ; const result = await response . json ( ) ; return result ; } run ( '@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8' , { text : 'This pizza is great!' } ) . then ( ( response ) => { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } ) ;

import requests API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/" headers = { "Authorization" : "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" } def run ( model , input ) response = requests . post ( f" { API_BASE_URL } { model } " , headers = headers , json = input ) return response . json ( ) output = run ( "@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int88" , { text : "This pizza is great!" } )

$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'

Example Workers AI response



{ "result" : { "items" : [ { "label" : "POSITIVE" , "score" : 0.9998738765716553 } , { "label" : "NEGATIVE" , "score" : 0.00012611268903128803 } ] , } "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema External link icon Open external link