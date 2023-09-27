Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Sentiment Analysis

DistilBERT-SST-2 is a distilled BERT model that was finetuned on SST-2 for sentiment classification.

​​ Examples


import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'



export interface Env {
  AI: any;

}



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const ai = new Ai(env.AI);


    const = await ai.run('@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8', {
        text: "This pizza is great!" 
      }
    );


    return new Response(JSON.stringify(answer));
  },

};


async function run(model, input) {
  const response = await fetch(
    `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/${model}`,
    {
      headers: { Authorization: "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" },
      method: "POST",
      body: JSON.stringify(input),
    }
  );
  const result = await response.json();
  return result;

}



run('@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8', { text: 'This pizza is great!' }).then((response) => {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(response));

});


import requests


API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/"
headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_TOKEN}"}



def run(model, input)
    response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)
    return response.json()
    
output = run("@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int88", { text: "This pizza is great!" })


$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8 \
    -X POST \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \
    -d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'

Example Workers AI response


{
  "result": {
    "items": [
      {
      "label": "POSITIVE",
      "score": 0.9998738765716553
      },
      {
        "label": "NEGATIVE",
        "score": 0.00012611268903128803
      }
    ],
  }
  "success": true,
  "errors":[],
  "messages":[]

}

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema


{
    "task": "text-classification",
    "tsClass": "AiTextClassification",
    "jsonSchema": {
        "input": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
                "text": {
                    "type": "string"
                }
            },
            "required": ["text"]
        },
        "output": {
            "type": "array",
            "items": {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                    "score": {
                        "type": "number"
                    },
                    "label": {
                        "type": "string"
                    }
                }
            }
        }
    }

}