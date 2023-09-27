Sentiment Analysis
DistilBERT-SST-2 is a distilled BERT model that was finetuned on SST-2 for sentiment classification.
- ID: @cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8 - used to
runthis model via SDK or API
- Name: Quantized DistilBERT model finetuned for sentiment-analysis
- Task: text-classification
- License type: Apache 2.0
Examples
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'export interface Env {AI: any;}export default {async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {const ai = new Ai(env.AI);const = await ai.run('@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8', {text: "This pizza is great!"});return new Response(JSON.stringify(answer));},};
async function run(model, input) {const response = await fetch(`https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/${model}`,{headers: { Authorization: "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" },method: "POST",body: JSON.stringify(input),});const result = await response.json();return result;}run('@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8', { text: 'This pizza is great!' }).then((response) => {console.log(JSON.stringify(response));});
import requestsAPI_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/"headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_TOKEN}"}def run(model, input)response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)return response.json()output = run("@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int88", { text: "This pizza is great!" })
$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8 \-X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \-d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'
Example Workers AI response
{"result": {"items": [{"label": "POSITIVE","score": 0.9998738765716553},{"label": "NEGATIVE","score": 0.00012611268903128803}],}"success": true,"errors":[],"messages":[]}
API schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
{"task": "text-classification","tsClass": "AiTextClassification","jsonSchema": {"input": {"type": "object","properties": {"text": {"type": "string"}},"required": ["text"]},"output": {"type": "array","items": {"type": "object","properties": {"score": {"type": "number"},"label": {"type": "string"}}}}}}