Explore Workers AI Models Using a Jupyter Notebook

A handy way to explore all of the models available on Workers AI is to use a Jupyter Notebook External link icon Open external link .

You can download the Workers AI notebook or view the embedded notebook below.

​​ Explore the Workers AI API using Python

Workers AI allows you to run machine learning models, on the Cloudflare network, from your own code – whether that be from Workers, Pages, or anywhere via REST API.

This notebook will explore the Workers AI REST API using Python and the requests External link icon Open external link library.

import sys ! { sys . executable } - m pip install requests python - dotenv

Requirement already satisfied: requests in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (2.31.0) Requirement already satisfied: python-dotenv in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (1.0.1) Requirement already satisfied: charset-normalizer<4,>=2 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (3.3.2) Requirement already satisfied: idna<4,>=2.5 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (3.6) Requirement already satisfied: urllib3<3,>=1.21.1 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (2.1.0) Requirement already satisfied: certifi>=2017.4.17 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (2023.11.17)

import os from IPython . display import display , Image , Markdown , Audio from getpass import getpass import requests

% load_ext dotenv % dotenv

​​ Configuring your environment

To use the API you’ll need your Cloudflare Account ID External link icon Open external link (head to Workers & Pages > Overview > Account details > Account ID) and a Workers AI enabled API Token External link icon Open external link .

If you want to add these files to your environment, you can create a new file named .env

CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "YOUR-TOKEN" CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID = "YOUR-ACCOUNT-ID"

if "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" in os . environ : api_token = os . environ [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] else : api_token = getpass ( "Enter you Cloudflare API Token" )

if "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" in os . environ : account_id = os . environ [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] else : account_id = getpass ( "Enter your account id" )

​​ Explore tasks available on the Workers AI Platform

​​ Text Generation

Explore all Text Generation Models

model = "@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8" response = requests . post ( f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { api_token } " } , json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : "You are a productivity assistant for users of Jupyter notebooks for both Mac and Windows users. Respond in Markdown." } , { "role" : "user" , "content" : "How do I use keyboard shortcuts to execute cells?" } ] } ) inference = response . json ( ) display ( Markdown ( inference [ "result" ] [ "response" ] ) )

Great question! 😊

To execute cells using keyboard shortcuts on a Mac, you can use the following combinations:

Shortcut Description Ctrl + Enter Execute the current cell. Shift + Enter Execute the current cell and move to the next cell. Cmd + Enter Execute the current cell and move to the next cell. (Only works in Jupyter Notebook 1.0 and later.)

On Windows, you can use the following keyboard shortcuts to execute cells:

Shortcut Description Ctrl + Enter Execute the current cell. Shift + Enter Execute the current cell and move to the next cell. Shift + Ctrl + Enter Execute the current cell and move to the next cell without leaving the cell.

Tips:

You can also use the F5 key to execute the current cell on both Mac and Windows.

​​ Text to Image

Explore all Text to Image models