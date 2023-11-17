Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Workers AI
  Explore Workers AI Models Using a Jupyter Notebook

Explore Workers AI Models Using a Jupyter Notebook

A handy way to explore all of the models available on Workers AI is to use a Jupyter Notebook.

You can download the Workers AI notebook or view the embedded notebook below.

​​ Explore the Workers AI API using Python

Workers AI allows you to run machine learning models, on the Cloudflare network, from your own code – whether that be from Workers, Pages, or anywhere via REST API.

This notebook will explore the Workers AI REST API using Python and the requests library.

import sys
!{sys.executable} -m pip install requests python-dotenv
Requirement already satisfied: requests in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (2.31.0)
Requirement already satisfied: python-dotenv in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (1.0.1)
Requirement already satisfied: charset-normalizer<4,>=2 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (3.3.2)
Requirement already satisfied: idna<4,>=2.5 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (3.6)
Requirement already satisfied: urllib3<3,>=1.21.1 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (2.1.0)
Requirement already satisfied: certifi>=2017.4.17 in ./venv/lib/python3.12/site-packages (from requests) (2023.11.17)

import os


from IPython.display import display, Image, Markdown, Audio
from getpass import getpass


import requests
%load_ext dotenv
%dotenv

​​ Configuring your environment

To use the API you’ll need your Cloudflare Account ID (head to Workers & Pages > Overview > Account details > Account ID) and a Workers AI enabled API Token.

If you want to add these files to your environment, you can create a new file named .env

CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="YOUR-TOKEN"

CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID="YOUR-ACCOUNT-ID"

if "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" in os.environ:
    api_token = os.environ["CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"]

else:
    api_token = getpass("Enter you Cloudflare API Token")

if "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" in os.environ:
    account_id = os.environ["CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID"]

else:
    account_id = getpass("Enter your account id")

​​ Explore tasks available on the Workers AI Platform

​​ Text Generation

Explore all Text Generation Models

model = "@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8"


response = requests.post(
    f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"},
    json={"messages": [
        {"role": "system", "content": "You are a productivity assistant for users of Jupyter notebooks for both Mac and Windows users. Respond in Markdown."},
        {"role": "user", "content": "How do I use keyboard shortcuts to execute cells?"}
    ]}

)


inference = response.json()
display(Markdown(inference["result"]["response"]))

Great question! 😊

​​ Mac Users:

To execute cells using keyboard shortcuts on a Mac, you can use the following combinations:

ShortcutDescription
Ctrl + EnterExecute the current cell.
Shift + EnterExecute the current cell and move to the next cell.
Cmd + EnterExecute the current cell and move to the next cell. (Only works in Jupyter Notebook 1.0 and later.)

​​ Windows Users:

On Windows, you can use the following keyboard shortcuts to execute cells:

ShortcutDescription
Ctrl + EnterExecute the current cell.
Shift + EnterExecute the current cell and move to the next cell.
Shift + Ctrl + EnterExecute the current cell and move to the next cell without leaving the cell.

Tips:

  • You can also use the F5 key to execute the current cell on both Mac and Windows.

​​ Text to Image

Explore all Text to Image models

model = "@cf/stabilityai/stable-diffusion-xl-base-1.0"


response = requests.post(
    f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/{model}",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {api_token}"},
    json={"prompt": "A pencil drawing of an excited developer using an API"}

)


display(Image(response.content))