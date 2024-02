Model ID: @cf/unum/uform-gen2-qwen-500m

UForm-Gen is a small generative vision-language model primarily designed for Image Captioning and Visual Question Answering. The model was pre-trained on the internal image captioning dataset and fine-tuned on public instructions datasets: SVIT, LVIS, VQAs datasets.

Task Type: Image-to-Text

