Model ID:
@cf/facebook/bart-large-cnn
BART is a transformer encoder-encoder (seq2seq) model with a bidirectional (BERT-like) encoder and an autoregressive (GPT-like) decoder. You can use this model for text summarization.
Properties
Task Type: Summarization
API Schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
Input JSON Schema{
"type": "object",
"properties": { "input_text": { "type": "string" }, "max_length": { "type": "integer", "default": 1024 }
},
"required": [ "input_text"
]
}
Output JSON Schema{
"type": "object",
"contentType": "application/json",
"properties": { "summary": { "type": "string" }
}
}