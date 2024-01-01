Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers AI
  3. Models
  4. bart-large-cnn

bart-large-cnn

Model ID: @cf/facebook/bart-large-cnn

BART is a transformer encoder-encoder (seq2seq) model with a bidirectional (BERT-like) encoder and an autoregressive (GPT-like) decoder. You can use this model for text summarization.

​​ Properties

Task Type: Summarization

​​ API Schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema

Input JSON Schema
{

"type": "object",

"properties": {
  "input_text": {
    "type": "string"
  },
  "max_length": {
    "type": "integer",
    "default": 1024
  }

},

"required": [
  "input_text"

]

}
Output JSON Schema
{

"type": "object",

"contentType": "application/json",

"properties": {
  "summary": {
    "type": "string"
  }

}

}