Model ID: @cf/meta/detr-resnet-50

DEtection TRansformer (DETR) model with ResNet-50 backbone for image object detection.

Task Type: Object Detection

​​ Code Examples

Worker - TypeScript import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const res : any = await fetch ( "https://cataas.com/cat" ) ; const blob = await res . arrayBuffer ( ) ; const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const inputs = { image : [ ... new Uint8Array ( blob ) ] , } ; const response = await ai . run ( "@cf/meta/detr-resnet-50" , inputs ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { inputs : { image : [ ] } , response } ) ) ; } , } ;

curl curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/meta/detr-resnet-50 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --data-binary @pedestrian-boulevard-manhattan-crossing.jpg

This task returns a list of detected objects, each one containing a label, a probability score, and its surrounding box coordinates.

[ { "label" : "cat" , "score" : 0.4071170687675476 , "box" : { "xmin" : 0 , "ymin" : 0 , "xmax" : 10 , "ymax" : 10 } } , { "label" : "face" , "score" : 0.22562485933303833 , "box" : { "xmin" : 15 , "ymin" : 22 , "xmax" : 25 , "ymax" : 35 } } , { "label" : "car" , "score" : 0.033316344022750854 , "box" : { "xmin" : 72 , "ymin" : 55 , "xmax" : 95 , "ymax" : 72 } } ]

​​ API Schema