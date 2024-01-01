Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers AI
  3. Models
  4. detr-resnet-50

detr-resnet-50

Model ID: @cf/meta/detr-resnet-50

DEtection TRansformer (DETR) model with ResNet-50 backbone for image object detection.

More Information  

​​ Properties

Task Type: Object Detection

​​ Code Examples

Worker - TypeScript
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";



export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;

}



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const res: any = await fetch("https://cataas.com/cat");
    const blob = await res.arrayBuffer();


    const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
    const inputs = {
      image: [...new Uint8Array(blob)],
    };


    const response = await ai.run(
      "@cf/meta/detr-resnet-50",
      inputs
    );


    return new Response(JSON.stringify({ inputs: { image: [] }, response }));
  },

};
curl
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/meta/detr-resnet-50 \
    -X POST \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
    --data-binary @pedestrian-boulevard-manhattan-crossing.jpg

​​ Responses

This task returns a list of detected objects, each one containing a label, a probability score, and its surrounding box coordinates.

[
  { "label":"cat" ,"score":0.4071170687675476, "box": { "xmin": 0, "ymin": 0, "xmax": 10, "ymax": 10 } },
  { "label":"face", "score":0.22562485933303833, "box": { "xmin": 15, "ymin": 22, "xmax": 25, "ymax": 35 } },
  { "label":"car", "score":0.033316344022750854, "box": { "xmin": 72, "ymin": 55, "xmax": 95, "ymax": 72 } }

]

​​ API Schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema

Input JSON Schema
{

"oneOf": [
  {
    "type": "string",
    "format": "binary"
  },
  {
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
      "image": {
        "type": "array",
        "items": {
          "type": "number"
        }
      }
    }
  }

]

}
Output JSON Schema
{

"type": "array",

"contentType": "application/json",

"items": {
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "score": {
      "type": "number"
    },
    "label": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "box": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "xmin": {
          "type": "number"
        },
        "ymin": {
          "type": "number"
        },
        "xmax": {
          "type": "number"
        },
        "ymax": {
          "type": "number"
        }
      }
    }
  }

}

}