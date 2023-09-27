Embeddings
Feature extraction models transform raw data into numerical features that can be processed while preserving the information in the original dataset.
These models are ideal as part of building vector search applications or Retrieval Augmented Generation workflows with Large Language Models (LLM).
Available Embedding Models
Workers AI includes the following built-in text embedding models:
|Model ID
|Max Input Tokens 1
|Output Dimensions
@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5
|512 tokens
|386
@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5
|512 tokens
|768
@cf/baai/bge-large-en-v1.5
|512 tokens
|1024
1 An English word is approximately 1-3 tokens, depending on word length and representation within the model.
Model details
- IDs: @cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5 | @cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5 | @cf/baai/bge-large-en-v1.5 - used to
runthis model via the SDK or API
- Name: Feature extraction model
- Task: text-embeddings
- License type: MIT
- Terms + Information
Examples
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'export interface Env {// If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding',// replace "AI" with the variable name you defined.AI: any;}export default {async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {const ai = new Ai(env.AI);// Can be a string or array of strings]const stories = ['This is a story about an orange cloud','This is a story about a llama','This is a story about a hugging emoji']const embeddings = await ai.run('@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5', {text: stories});return new Response(JSON.stringify(embeddings));},};
async function run(model, input) {const response = await fetch(`https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/${model}`,{headers: { Authorization: "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" },method: "POST",body: JSON.stringify(input),});const result = await response.json();return result;}// Can be a string or array of strings]const stories = ['This is a story about an orange cloud','This is a story about a llama','This is a story about a hugging emoji'];run('cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5', { text: input }).then((response) => {console.log(JSON.stringify(response));});
import requestsAPI_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/"headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_TOKEN}"}def run(model, input)response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)return response.json()stories = ['This is a story about an orange cloud','This is a story about a llama','This is a story about a hugging emoji']output = run("@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5", { input: stories })
$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5 \-X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \-d '{ "text": "['This is a story about an orange cloud','This is a story about a llama','This is a story about a hugging emoji']" }'
Example Workers AI response
{"input": {"text":"Tell me a joke about Cloudflare"},"response": {"shape":[1,768],"data": [[0.03190500661730766, 0.006071353796869516, 0.025971125811338425,...]]},"batchedInput": {"text": ["Tell me a joke about Cloudflare","The weather is sunny"]},"batchedResponse": {"shape":[2,768],"data":[[0.03190416097640991, 0.006062490865588188, 0.025968171656131744,...],[0.002439928939566016, -0.021352028474211693, 0.06229676678776741,...],[-0.02154572866857052,0.09098546206951141,0.006273532286286354,...]]}}
API schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
{"task": "text-embeddings","tsClass": "AiTextEmbeddings","jsonSchema": {"input": {"type": "object","properties": {"text": {"oneOf": [{ "type": "string" },{"type": "array","items": {"type": "string"}}]}},"required": ["text"]},"output": {"type": "object","properties": {"shape": {"type": "array","items": {"type": "number"}},"data": {"type": "array","items": {"type": "array","items": {"type": "number"}}}}}}}