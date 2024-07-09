Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Workers AI
Example using tools based on OpenAPI Spec

Oftentimes APIs are defined and documented via OpenAPI sepc. The Cloudflare ai-utils package’s createToolsFromOpenAPISpec function creates tools from the OpenAPI spec, which the LLM can then leverage to fullfil the prompt.

In this example the LLM will describe the a Github user, based Github’s API and its OpenAPI spec.

Embedded function calling example from OpenAPI Spec
import { createToolsFromOpenAPISpec, runWithTools } from '@cloudflare/ai-utils';



type Env = {
	AI: Ai;

};



const APP_NAME = 'cf-fn-calling-example-app';



export default {
	async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
		const toolsFromOpenAPISpec = [
			// You can pass the OpenAPI spec link or contents directly
			...(await createToolsFromOpenAPISpec(
				'https://gist.githubusercontent.com/mchenco/fd8f20c8f06d50af40b94b0671273dc1/raw/f9d4b5cd5944cc32d6b34cad0406d96fd3acaca6/partial_api.github.com.json',
				{
					overrides: [
						{
							matcher: ({ url }) => {
								return url.hostname === 'api.github.com';
							},
							// for all requests on *.github.com, we'll need to add a User-Agent.
							values: {
								headers: {
									'User-Agent': APP_NAME,
								},
							},
						},
					],
				}
			)),
		];


		const response = await runWithTools(
			env.AI,
			'@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b',
			{
				messages: [
					{
						role: 'user',
						content: 'Who is cloudflare on Github and how many repos does the organization have?',
					},
				],
				tools: toolsFromOpenAPISpec,
			}
		);


		return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
	},

} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;