Example using tools based on OpenAPI Spec
Oftentimes APIs are defined and documented via OpenAPI sepc. The Cloudflare
ai-utils package’s
createToolsFromOpenAPISpec function creates tools from the OpenAPI spec, which the LLM can then leverage to fullfil the prompt.
In this example the LLM will describe the a Github user, based Github’s API and its OpenAPI spec.
Embedded function calling example from OpenAPI Spec
import { createToolsFromOpenAPISpec, runWithTools } from '@cloudflare/ai-utils';
type Env = { AI: Ai;
};
const APP_NAME = 'cf-fn-calling-example-app';
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const toolsFromOpenAPISpec = [ // You can pass the OpenAPI spec link or contents directly ...(await createToolsFromOpenAPISpec( 'https://gist.githubusercontent.com/mchenco/fd8f20c8f06d50af40b94b0671273dc1/raw/f9d4b5cd5944cc32d6b34cad0406d96fd3acaca6/partial_api.github.com.json', { overrides: [ { matcher: ({ url }) => { return url.hostname === 'api.github.com'; }, // for all requests on *.github.com, we'll need to add a User-Agent. values: { headers: { 'User-Agent': APP_NAME, }, }, }, ], } )), ];
const response = await runWithTools( env.AI, '@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b', { messages: [ { role: 'user', content: 'Who is cloudflare on Github and how many repos does the organization have?', }, ], tools: toolsFromOpenAPISpec, } );
return new Response(JSON.stringify(response)); },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;