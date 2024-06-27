Embedded function calling
Cloudflare has a unique embedded function calling feature that allows you to execute function code alongside your tool call inference. Our npm package
@cloudflare/ai-utils is the developer toolkit to get started.
Embedded function calling can be used to easily make complex agents that interact with websites and APIs, like using natural language to create meetings on Google Calendar, saving data to Notion, automatically routing requests to other APIs, saving data to an R2 bucket - or all of this at the same time. All you need is a prompt and an OpenAPI spec to get started.
Get Started
To get started, run the following command in your project repository.
$ npm install @cloudflare/ai-utils --save
Then, import the utils with
import { createToolsFromOpenAPISpec, runWithTools, autoTrimTools } from "@cloudflare/ai-utils" in your
index.js file.
Check out the working example and API reference below. Our
ai-utils package is also open-sourced on Github.
Embedded function calling example
import { createToolsFromOpenAPISpec, runWithTools, autoTrimTools,
} from "@cloudflare/ai-utils";
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const response = await runWithTools( env.AI, "@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b", { messages: [ { role: "user", content: "Who is Cloudflare on github?", }, ], tools: [ // You can pass the OpenAPI spec link or contents directly ...(await createToolsFromOpenAPISpec( "https://gist.githubusercontent.com/mchenco/fd8f20c8f06d50af40b94b0671273dc1/raw/f9d4b5cd5944cc32d6b34cad0406d96fd3acaca6/partial_api.github.com.json", { overrides: [ { matcher: ({ url, method }) => { return url.hostname === "api.github.com"; }, // for all requests on *.github.com, we'll need to add a User-Agent. values: { headers: { "User-Agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/112.0.0.0 Safari/537.36", }, }, }, ], }, )), ], }, ).then((response) => { return response; });
return new Response(JSON.stringify(response)); },
};
API reference
For more details, refer to API reference.
Troubleshooting
If you are getting a
BadInput error, your inputs may exceed our current context window for our models. Try reducing input tokens to resolve this error.