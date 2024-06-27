Embedded function calling Beta

Cloudflare has a unique embedded function calling External link icon Open external link feature that allows you to execute function code alongside your tool call inference. Our npm package @cloudflare/ai-utils External link icon Open external link is the developer toolkit to get started.

Embedded function calling can be used to easily make complex agents that interact with websites and APIs, like using natural language to create meetings on Google Calendar, saving data to Notion, automatically routing requests to other APIs, saving data to an R2 bucket - or all of this at the same time. All you need is a prompt and an OpenAPI spec to get started.

​​ Get Started

To get started, run the following command in your project repository.

$ npm install @cloudflare/ai-utils --save

Then, import the utils with import { createToolsFromOpenAPISpec, runWithTools, autoTrimTools } from "@cloudflare/ai-utils" in your index.js file.

Check out the working example and API reference below. Our ai-utils package is also open-sourced on Github External link icon Open external link .

Embedded function calling example import { createToolsFromOpenAPISpec , runWithTools , autoTrimTools , } from "@cloudflare/ai-utils" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const response = await runWithTools ( env . AI , "@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b" , { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "Who is Cloudflare on github?" , } , ] , tools : [ ... ( await createToolsFromOpenAPISpec ( "https://gist.githubusercontent.com/mchenco/fd8f20c8f06d50af40b94b0671273dc1/raw/f9d4b5cd5944cc32d6b34cad0406d96fd3acaca6/partial_api.github.com.json" , { overrides : [ { matcher : ( { url , method } ) => { return url . hostname === "api.github.com" ; } , values : { headers : { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/112.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , } , } , } , ] , } , ) ) , ] , } , ) . then ( ( response ) => { return response ; } ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } , } ;

​​ API reference

For more details, refer to API reference.